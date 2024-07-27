Why Are the Ministers Being Investigated Not Being Named?- Nakonde MP Lukas Simumba

Why Are the Ministers Being Investigated Not Being Named?

…as Vice President Nalumango Dodges Question…

Lusaka, 26th July, 2024

Nakonde MP Lukas Simumba raised a pressing question to the Vice-President regarding the government’s approach to fighting corruption. Hon. Simumba highlighted the issue of transparency, pointing out that while the name of the Livingstone mayor under investigation was publicly disclosed, the names of certain ministers under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) remain undisclosed.

“Yesterday, the ACC mentioned that some ministers are being investigated, yet their names were not disclosed. We only saw that the name of the Livingstone mayor was mentioned. Why are the names of those ministers being investigated not being revealed?” Hon. Simumba asked.

He further inquired whether the ACC’s relocation to State House was intended to shield these ministers from public scrutiny.

Responding to Hon. Simumba’s question, the Vice-President emphasized the need for a balanced approach to corruption investigations, stating that publicizing the names of individuals under investigation could compromise the integrity of the process.

“Investigation is not meant to be public. If they are investigating me, they should tell me directly. Announcing investigations prematurely allows those under scrutiny to cover their tracks,” she explained.

The Vice-President reiterated that investigation is a crucial step in gathering evidence. Only when substantial, admissible evidence is found should arrests be made. “You can’t start arresting people just because they are being investigated. What if it turns out that the suspicions are unfounded?” she questioned.

However, many Zambians have reacted negatively to the Vice President’s response, stating that she too is shielding the said ministers. They pointed out the inconsistency in disclosing the mayor’s name while concealing the ministers’ names.

“Everyday, for purposes of investigation, the former First Lady is called out, and they name her. Opposition leaders who are being investigated are even arrested before the investigation is done! But when it comes to the ministers, we are told that names can’t be given. Yet, in the same statement, the mayor is named. Stop playing with Zambians! Don’t think we are fools,” said Mulundika.

This exchange in parliament and the subsequent reaction from Zambians underscores the ongoing debate about transparency and due process in the fight against corruption in Zambia.