Why arrest, charge and detain Kaizar Zulu now?- Dr. Fred M’membe

KAIZAR ZULU’S ARREST, DETENTION

By Dr. Fred M’membe, President of the Socialist Party

Mr Kaizar Zulu may not be a likeable fellow but his arrest and detention yesterday for threatening violence and assault in 2019 raises very serious questions about the lack of professionalism and integrity in our police and the entire criminal justice system.

If our police was professional and reasonably independent Mr Zulu would have been arrested and prosecuted in 2019 and not today. The police couldn’t arrest and prosecute Mr Zulu when the PF was in power because, like many other ruling party leaders, cadres, members and supporters of the time, he was untouchable. Mr Zulu can only be arrested today in a manner that looks vindictive or vengeful.

But unfortunately our people don’t seem to learn. The UPND leaders, cadres, members and supporters are also getting away with all sorts of violence, crimes. They are today untouchable! They will only be arrested and prosecuted for the crimes they are committing today after the UPND is out of power!

Is this the way things should be?

Where is the independence, integrity and impartiality of our police and other law enforcement agencies?

Why arrest, charge and detain Mr Zulu now?

This type of conduct has totally undermined, discredited our police and other law enforcement agencies. And as I have repeatedly stated, it is a well-known fact that throughout history, those who administer or control the criminal justice system hold the power with the potential for abuse and tyranny.

The statutory powers to arrest and prosecute those who commit crimes should be reasonably exercised and in good faith.

This conduct is sending a dangerous signal that our criminal justice system can be used to persecute and fix opponents of those in power.