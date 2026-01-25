WHY BRIAN MUNDUBILE’S MOVE DESERVES NATIONAL SUPPORT FROM PF MEMBERS





Zambia’s political environment has fundamentally changed, and it is time for the Patriotic Front (PF) to confront this reality with honesty, courage, and strategic clarity. The move taken by Hon. Brian Mundubile is not an act of defiance against the party; it is an act of political survival—and one that deserves the full support of all well-meaning PF members across the country





Let us speak plainly. Under the current UPND administration, PF has been systematically suffocated. Court injunctions, selective policing, administrative blockades, and endless legal traps have made it virtually impossible for PF to function as a normal political party. In this environment, the idea that PF will freely hold a convention, reorganise itself, and appear on the ballot as PF is, at best, wishful thinking—and at worst, self-deception.





Time is not on our side. Elections wait for no one. While PF debates procedures and internal ownership, the ruling party tightens the noose. Politics rewards those who adapt, not those who cling stubbornly to structures that have been deliberately crippled.





This is where Brian Mundubile’s leadership stands out. Mundubile has done what many fear to do: he has read the political moment correctly. He understands that the battle PF is fighting is not internal—it is external. He recognises that survival requires strategy over sentiment, foresight over comfort, and unity over factional pride.





It must be clearly stated: PF does not belong to a few individuals or committees. PF belongs to its members and supporters across Zambia. No one owns PF members, and no one has the moral authority to hold them hostage to a process that the political system has already rendered impossible.





Brian Mundubile’s move offers PF members a practical path forward—a way to remain politically relevant, organised, and competitive despite the hostile terrain created by UPND. Supporting him is not abandoning PF values; it is preserving them in the only viable way left.





Beyond strategy, Mundubile brings critical strengths that the party needs at this hour:

He is calm, disciplined, and legally grounded, not reckless.



He understands parliamentary politics, grassroots mobilisation, and national messaging.

He commands respect across regions and factions, making him a unifying figure.





Most importantly, he is focused on winning elections, not winning internal arguments.



PF members must ask themselves a hard but necessary question: Do we want to be right procedurally, or do we want to be relevant politically?

History is littered with parties that collapsed because they failed to adapt to repression. PF must not join that list. The choice before us is not ideal—but politics rarely is. The choice is between action and paralysis, between survival and slow extinction.





This is a call to all well-meaning PF members—from the grassroots to the national leadership—to rally behind Brian Mundubile. Set aside fear, factionalism, and false hopes. The moment demands unity, speed, and courage.





Time is not with us. But with the right strategy—and the right leadership—PF can still fight another day.



The future belongs to those who move when it matters.



By Charles Chishimba aka CC.

