Why Burkina Faso’s junta leader has captured hearts and minds aroundthe world

A charismatic 37-year-old, Burkina Faso’s military ruler Capt
Ibrahim Traoré has skilfully built the persona of a
pan-Africanist leader determined to free his nation from what
he regards as the clutches of Western imperialism and
neo-colonialism.


His message has resonated across Africa and beyond, with his
admirers seeing him as following in the footsteps of African
heroes like Burkina Faso’s very own Thomas Sankara – a Marxist
revolutionary who is sometimes referred to as “Africa’s Che
Guevara”.


“Traoré’s impact is huge. I have even heard politicians and
authors in countries like Kenya [in East Africa] say: ‘This is
it. He is the man’,” Beverly Ochieng, a senior researcher at
global consultancy firm Control Risks, told the BBC.
“His messages reflect the age we are living in, when many
Africans are questioning the relationship with the West, and
why there is still so much poverty in such a resource-rich
continent,” she said.


After seizing power in a coup in 2022, Traoré’s regime ditched
former colonial power France in favour of a strong alliance
with Russia, that has included the deployment of a Russian
paramilitary brigade, and adopted left-wing economic policies.
This included setting up a state-owned mining company,
requiring foreign firms to give it a 15% stake in their local
operations and to transfer skills to Burkinabé people.
The rule also applied to Russian miner Nordgold, which was
given a licence in late April for its latest investment in
Burkina Faso’s gold industry.


As part of what Traoré calls a “revolution” to ensure Burkina
Faso benefits from its mineral wealth, the junta is also
building a gold refinery and establishing national gold
reserves for the first time in the nation’s history.


However, Western-owned firms appear to be facing a tough time,
with Australia-headquartered Sarama Resources launching
arbitration proceedings against Burkina Faso in late 2024
following the withdrawal of an exploration licence.
The junta has also nationalised two gold mines previously owned
by a London-listed firm, and said last month that it planned to
take control of more foreign-owned mines.


Enoch Randy Aikins, a researcher at South Africa’s Institute
for Security Studies, told the BBC that Traoré’s radical
reforms had increased his popularity in Africa.
“He is now arguably Africa’s most popular, if not favourite,
president,” Mr Aikins said.
His popularity has been fuelled through social media, including
many misleading posts intended to bolster his revolutionary
image.


AI-generated videos of music stars like R Kelly, Rihanna,
Justin Bieber and Beyoncé are seen immortalising him through
song – though they have done nothing of the sort.
Ms Ochieng said that Traoré first caught the attention of
Africans when he spoke at the Russia-Africa summit in 2023,
telling African leaders to “stop behaving like puppets who
dance every time the imperialists pull the strings”.
This speech was heavily publicised by Russian media, which has
become a major player in promoting Traoré’s pan-Africanist
image.


Traoré attended commemorations in Russia last week to mark the
80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in
World War Two. He posted on X that he, along with military
leaders from neighbouring Mali and Niger, were inspired by it
“to winning the war against terrorism and imperialism at all
costs”.


Thanks to his rhetoric and pushed by a slick social media
campaign, his appeal has spread around the world, including
among African-Americans and Black Britons, Ms Ochieng noted.
“Everyone who has experienced racism, colonialism and slavery
can relate to his messages,” Ms Ochieng said, pointing out that
African-American rapper Meek Mill had posted about him on X
late last year, saying how much he liked his “energy and heart”

  • though he was ridiculed for mixing up names by referring to
    Traoré as Burkina Faso and later deleted the post.
    But France’s president is not a fan, describing Traoré as part
    of a “baroque alliance between self-proclaimed pan-Africans and
    neo-imperialists”.
    Emmanuel Macron was also referring to Russia and China whom he
    accused, in a 2023 speech, of provoking coups in Africa’s
    former French colonies, and hypocritically stirring up old
    arguments over sovereignty and colonial exploitation.
    Traoré’s popularity comes even though he has failed to fulfil
    his pledge to quell a 10-year Islamist insurgency that has
    fuelled ethnic divisions and has now spread to once-peaceful
    neighbours like Benin.
    His junta has also cracked down on dissent, including the
    opposition, media and civil society groups and punished
    critics, among them medics and magistrates, by sending them to
    the front lines of the war against the jihadists.
    For Rinaldo Depagne, the Africa deputy director of the
    International Crisis Group think-tank, Traoré commands such
    support because “he is young in a country with a young
    population” – the median age is 17.7 years.
    “He is media-savvy, and uses the past to build his popularity
    as a reincarnation of Sankara,” he told the BBC.
    “And he knows the art of politics – how to make a nation
    completely traumatised by war feel there is a better future. He
    is good at that game.
    Sankara rose to power in a coup in 1983 at the age of 33,
    rallied the nation under the motto “Fatherland or death, we
    will win!”, and was killed four years later in another coup
    that put Burkina Faso back in France’s political orbit until
    Traoré seized power.
    Ghanaian security analyst Prof Kwesi Aning, who previously
    worked at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training
    Centre, said the popularity of the military leader reflected a
    political shift taking place on the continent, especially in
    West Africa.
    “Democracy has failed to give hope to the youth. It has not
    delivered jobs or better education and health,” Prof Aning told
    the BBC.
    He said Traoré was “offering an alternative, and re-capturing
    the spirit of two historic epochs”.
    It was Traoré who stole the show at the inauguration of Ghana’s
    President John Mahama in January. He arrived wearing battle
    fatigues and a pistol in his holster.
    “There were already 21 heads of state there, but when Traoré
    walked in, the place lit up. Even my president’s bodyguards
    were running after him,” Prof Aning said.
    Traoré offered a sharply contrasting image to some of the
    continent’s other leaders, who struggled to walk but clung to
    power by rigging elections, he said.
    “Traoré is stylish and confident, with a very open face and a
    small smile. He is also a powerful orator, and presents himself
    as a man of the people.”
    In a sign that his Russian-allied junta has made some progress
    on the economic front, the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
    and World Bank have given a generally upbeat assessment.
    In a statement in early April, the IMF said that despite a
    “challenging humanitarian and security” environment, the
    economy was expected to remain “robust” in 2025, and the regime
    had made “commendable progress” in raising domestic revenue,
    containing the public wage bill, and increasing spending on
    education, health and social protection.
    As for the World Bank, it said that inflation had surged from
    0.7% in 2023 to 4.2% in 2024, but the extreme poverty rate,
    which refers to people living on less than $2.15 [£1.61] a day,
    had fallen by almost two percentage points to 24.9% because of
    “robust growth” in the agriculture and services sectors.
    Despite these reports from US-based financial institutions,
    relations with both France and America have been frosty.
    A recent example being the claim by the head of the US Africa
    Command, Gen Michael Langley, that Traoré was using Burkina
    Faso’s gold reserves for his junta’s protection rather than the
    nation’s benefit.
    This appeared to be a reference to the long-standing view of
    the US, and some of its African allies, that Russian forces
    were propping up Traoré in exchange for a stake in Burkina
    Faso’s gold industry – undermining the military ruler’s image
    as a leader who expelled French troops in 2023 to reclaim the
    country’s sovereignty.
    Gen Langley’s comments, made in early April during a US Senate
    committee hearing, triggered an uproar among the captain’s
    supporters, who felt their hero was being smeared.
    This was further inflamed when shortly afterwards, the
    Burkinabé junta said it had foiled a coup plot, alleging the
    plotters were based in neighbouring Ivory Coast – where Gen
    Langley then made a visit.
    Ivory Coast denied being involved in any plot, while the US
    Africa Command said Gen Langley’s visit had focused on
    addressing “common security challenges” – including “violent
    extremism”.
    But the junta took the opportunity to organise one of its
    biggest rallies in Burkina Faso’s capital over fears that
    “imperialists” and their “lackeys” were trying to depose the
    captain.
    “Because Colin Powell lied, Iraq was destroyed. Barack Obama
    lied, Gaddafi was killed. But this time, their lies won’t
    affect us,” one protester, musician Ocibi Johann, told the
    Associated Press news agency.
    Rallies in solidarity with Traoré were also held abroad,
    including in London, on the same day.
    He took to social media afterwards, posting in French and
    English, to express his gratitude to them for sharing his
    vision “for a new Burkina Faso and a new Africa”, adding:
    “Together, in solidarity, we will defeat imperialism and
    neo-colonialism for a free, dignified and sovereign Africa.”
    It is impossible to say how things will end for the young
    captain, but he – along with military leaders in Mali and Niger

  • have certainly shaken up West Africa, and other states have
    followed their example by ordering French forces to leave.
    The three military-ruled neighbours have also pulled out of the
    regional trade and security grouping Ecowas, formed their own
    alliance, and have ended free trade in the region by announcing
    the imposition of a 0.5% tariff on goods coming into their
    countries.
    Mr Aikins said Traoré could learn from others, pointing out
    that when Rawlings took power in Ghana at the age of 32, he was
    known as “Junior Jesus” but after 19 years he left a mixed
    legacy – he had been unable to stem corruption despite helping
    to create an “enduring” democracy.
    For a “lasting legacy”, Mr Aikins said, Traoré should focus on
    achieving peace and building strong state institutions to bring
    about good governance rather than “personalising” power and
    cracking down on dissent.-BBC

