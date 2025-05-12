Why Burkina Faso’s junta leader has captured hearts and minds aroundthe world

A charismatic 37-year-old, Burkina Faso’s military ruler Capt

Ibrahim Traoré has skilfully built the persona of a

pan-Africanist leader determined to free his nation from what

he regards as the clutches of Western imperialism and

neo-colonialism.



His message has resonated across Africa and beyond, with his

admirers seeing him as following in the footsteps of African

heroes like Burkina Faso’s very own Thomas Sankara – a Marxist

revolutionary who is sometimes referred to as “Africa’s Che

Guevara”.



“Traoré’s impact is huge. I have even heard politicians and

authors in countries like Kenya [in East Africa] say: ‘This is

it. He is the man’,” Beverly Ochieng, a senior researcher at

global consultancy firm Control Risks, told the BBC.

“His messages reflect the age we are living in, when many

Africans are questioning the relationship with the West, and

why there is still so much poverty in such a resource-rich

continent,” she said.



After seizing power in a coup in 2022, Traoré’s regime ditched

former colonial power France in favour of a strong alliance

with Russia, that has included the deployment of a Russian

paramilitary brigade, and adopted left-wing economic policies.

This included setting up a state-owned mining company,

requiring foreign firms to give it a 15% stake in their local

operations and to transfer skills to Burkinabé people.

The rule also applied to Russian miner Nordgold, which was

given a licence in late April for its latest investment in

Burkina Faso’s gold industry.



As part of what Traoré calls a “revolution” to ensure Burkina

Faso benefits from its mineral wealth, the junta is also

building a gold refinery and establishing national gold

reserves for the first time in the nation’s history.



However, Western-owned firms appear to be facing a tough time,

with Australia-headquartered Sarama Resources launching

arbitration proceedings against Burkina Faso in late 2024

following the withdrawal of an exploration licence.

The junta has also nationalised two gold mines previously owned

by a London-listed firm, and said last month that it planned to

take control of more foreign-owned mines.



Enoch Randy Aikins, a researcher at South Africa’s Institute

for Security Studies, told the BBC that Traoré’s radical

reforms had increased his popularity in Africa.

“He is now arguably Africa’s most popular, if not favourite,

president,” Mr Aikins said.

His popularity has been fuelled through social media, including

many misleading posts intended to bolster his revolutionary

image.



AI-generated videos of music stars like R Kelly, Rihanna,

Justin Bieber and Beyoncé are seen immortalising him through

song – though they have done nothing of the sort.

Ms Ochieng said that Traoré first caught the attention of

Africans when he spoke at the Russia-Africa summit in 2023,

telling African leaders to “stop behaving like puppets who

dance every time the imperialists pull the strings”.

This speech was heavily publicised by Russian media, which has

become a major player in promoting Traoré’s pan-Africanist

image.



Traoré attended commemorations in Russia last week to mark the

80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in

World War Two. He posted on X that he, along with military

leaders from neighbouring Mali and Niger, were inspired by it

“to winning the war against terrorism and imperialism at all

costs”.



Thanks to his rhetoric and pushed by a slick social media

campaign, his appeal has spread around the world, including

among African-Americans and Black Britons, Ms Ochieng noted.

“Everyone who has experienced racism, colonialism and slavery

can relate to his messages,” Ms Ochieng said, pointing out that

African-American rapper Meek Mill had posted about him on X

late last year, saying how much he liked his “energy and heart”

though he was ridiculed for mixing up names by referring to

Traoré as Burkina Faso and later deleted the post.

But France’s president is not a fan, describing Traoré as part

of a “baroque alliance between self-proclaimed pan-Africans and

neo-imperialists”.

Emmanuel Macron was also referring to Russia and China whom he

accused, in a 2023 speech, of provoking coups in Africa’s

former French colonies, and hypocritically stirring up old

arguments over sovereignty and colonial exploitation.

Traoré’s popularity comes even though he has failed to fulfil

his pledge to quell a 10-year Islamist insurgency that has

fuelled ethnic divisions and has now spread to once-peaceful

neighbours like Benin.

His junta has also cracked down on dissent, including the

opposition, media and civil society groups and punished

critics, among them medics and magistrates, by sending them to

the front lines of the war against the jihadists.

For Rinaldo Depagne, the Africa deputy director of the

International Crisis Group think-tank, Traoré commands such

support because “he is young in a country with a young

population” – the median age is 17.7 years.

“He is media-savvy, and uses the past to build his popularity

as a reincarnation of Sankara,” he told the BBC.

“And he knows the art of politics – how to make a nation

completely traumatised by war feel there is a better future. He

is good at that game.

Sankara rose to power in a coup in 1983 at the age of 33,

rallied the nation under the motto “Fatherland or death, we

will win!”, and was killed four years later in another coup

that put Burkina Faso back in France’s political orbit until

Traoré seized power.

Ghanaian security analyst Prof Kwesi Aning, who previously

worked at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training

Centre, said the popularity of the military leader reflected a

political shift taking place on the continent, especially in

West Africa.

“Democracy has failed to give hope to the youth. It has not

delivered jobs or better education and health,” Prof Aning told

the BBC.

He said Traoré was “offering an alternative, and re-capturing

the spirit of two historic epochs”.

It was Traoré who stole the show at the inauguration of Ghana’s

President John Mahama in January. He arrived wearing battle

fatigues and a pistol in his holster.

“There were already 21 heads of state there, but when Traoré

walked in, the place lit up. Even my president’s bodyguards

were running after him,” Prof Aning said.

Traoré offered a sharply contrasting image to some of the

continent’s other leaders, who struggled to walk but clung to

power by rigging elections, he said.

“Traoré is stylish and confident, with a very open face and a

small smile. He is also a powerful orator, and presents himself

as a man of the people.”

In a sign that his Russian-allied junta has made some progress

on the economic front, the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

and World Bank have given a generally upbeat assessment.

In a statement in early April, the IMF said that despite a

“challenging humanitarian and security” environment, the

economy was expected to remain “robust” in 2025, and the regime

had made “commendable progress” in raising domestic revenue,

containing the public wage bill, and increasing spending on

education, health and social protection.

As for the World Bank, it said that inflation had surged from

0.7% in 2023 to 4.2% in 2024, but the extreme poverty rate,

which refers to people living on less than $2.15 [£1.61] a day,

had fallen by almost two percentage points to 24.9% because of

“robust growth” in the agriculture and services sectors.

Despite these reports from US-based financial institutions,

relations with both France and America have been frosty.

A recent example being the claim by the head of the US Africa

Command, Gen Michael Langley, that Traoré was using Burkina

Faso’s gold reserves for his junta’s protection rather than the

nation’s benefit.

This appeared to be a reference to the long-standing view of

the US, and some of its African allies, that Russian forces

were propping up Traoré in exchange for a stake in Burkina

Faso’s gold industry – undermining the military ruler’s image

as a leader who expelled French troops in 2023 to reclaim the

country’s sovereignty.

Gen Langley’s comments, made in early April during a US Senate

committee hearing, triggered an uproar among the captain’s

supporters, who felt their hero was being smeared.

This was further inflamed when shortly afterwards, the

Burkinabé junta said it had foiled a coup plot, alleging the

plotters were based in neighbouring Ivory Coast – where Gen

Langley then made a visit.

Ivory Coast denied being involved in any plot, while the US

Africa Command said Gen Langley’s visit had focused on

addressing “common security challenges” – including “violent

extremism”.

But the junta took the opportunity to organise one of its

biggest rallies in Burkina Faso’s capital over fears that

“imperialists” and their “lackeys” were trying to depose the

captain.

“Because Colin Powell lied, Iraq was destroyed. Barack Obama

lied, Gaddafi was killed. But this time, their lies won’t

affect us,” one protester, musician Ocibi Johann, told the

Associated Press news agency.

Rallies in solidarity with Traoré were also held abroad,

including in London, on the same day.

He took to social media afterwards, posting in French and

English, to express his gratitude to them for sharing his

vision “for a new Burkina Faso and a new Africa”, adding:

“Together, in solidarity, we will defeat imperialism and

neo-colonialism for a free, dignified and sovereign Africa.”

It is impossible to say how things will end for the young

captain, but he – along with military leaders in Mali and Niger