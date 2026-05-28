Why Candidate Withdrawals Will No Longer Disrupt Zambia’s Elections



By Tobbius Hamunkoyo



The Constitutional Amendment No. 13 of 2025 has introduced one of the most important electoral reforms in Zambia’s democratic history by changing how elections are handled when candidates withdraw, resign, or become disqualified after nominations have closed.

Under Article 52(6) of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016, the withdrawal or disqualification of even one candidate could force the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to cancel an election for that particular office, causing delays, fresh nominations, uncertainty, and huge financial costs to the country. In many cases, the democratic process could be disrupted because of the actions or circumstances of a single candidate.





The 2025 amendment has now changed this completely. Under the new Article 52(6)(a) and (b), if a candidate resigns after nomination or is disqualified by a court after nominations close, that candidate simply becomes ineligible to contest while the election continues with the remaining candidates. This means the withdrawal of some candidates will no longer stop elections, affect election dates, or interfere with Zambia’s constitutional timetable.

The amendment also provides that where all other candidates withdraw or become disqualified, leaving only one duly nominated candidate in the race, that remaining candidate automatically becomes duly elected for positions such as Member of Parliament, Mayor, Council Chairperson, or Councillor because there is no longer a contest requiring voting.





The only exception under the new amendment is where a candidate sponsored by a political party dies before the election date. In such a case, Article 52(6)(c) allows the ECZ to cancel the election only to give the affected political party an opportunity to nominate another candidate within thirty days.

This exception exists because death is beyond human control and fairness requires political parties to replace a deceased candidate. Apart from this limited circumstance, elections will now proceed without interruption, strengthening stability, predictability, and public confidence in Zambia’s democratic system.



These reforms are not about benefiting any political party or individual, but about strengthening Zambia’s democracy and protecting the integrity of elections. The amendment prevents unnecessary delays, reduces public expenditure on repeated elections, and stops attempts to manipulate the electoral process through strategic withdrawals or court actions after nominations close.

Most importantly, it reinforces the principle that Zambia is governed by laws, systems, and institutions rather than political confusion. Under the new constitutional order, elections will continue on time, the people’s democratic rights will remain protected, and where only one candidate remains, the law will recognize that candidate as duly elected



The author is a good governance advocate , a Lawyer and a UPND media team member.