Why Cardi B is abstaining from s333x and dating

American rapper Cardi B has opened up about why she wants to abstain from sex and dating. She talked about this choice during a recent Instagram Live session.

According to her, the decision to abstain from sex and dating will help her to focus on her career. Cardi shared her belief that stepping back from relationships will help her stay on track with her goals.

Cardi, 32, explained that her dating life has often distracted her from her priorities, and she intends to avoid relationships until she completes her mission. While she didn’t explicitly reveal what the mission entails, it appears to be tied to finishing and releasing her long-awaited sophomore album.

“I don’t even want to take dk right now. Every single time I take dk, I get distracted,” Cardi said. “I don’t want no distraction.”

As 2025 begins, the I Like It rapper emphasized that January is a crucial month for setting the tone for the rest of the year.

“I put a little pause on my dating life because January is very, very, very, very important, and I have a mission to complete,” she explained. “And if I don’t complete this mission, it’s gonna f**k up the schedule for this year.”

Cardi’s comments come shortly after she addressed rumors about her finances. Critics claimed she relied on numerous brand deals to maintain her lavish lifestyle due to alleged financial troubles.

“I want to let y’all know that I could wake up tomorrow and sign a contract, and I would have half of $65 million, or half of $70 million, in my bank,” Cardi said in December, referencing substantial offers she’s received for a potential touring deal.

She clarified that she hasn’t signed a touring contract yet because she’s prioritizing the completion of her next studio album. Cardi also revealed she spends an average of $3 million per month, a staggering figure even for a superstar of her caliber.

Cardi’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy, released in April 2018, catapulted her to stardom with its GRAMMY-winning success, multiple hit singles, and multi-platinum certification. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the follow-up, which Cardi has been working on for several years and promised to release soon.