 CONTEXT | Why China’s Premier is in Lusaka; And Western Curiosity



China’s Premier Li Qiang landed in Lusaka last night at a moment when Zambia has re-entered the global economic spotlight. It is the first visit by a Chinese premier in twenty-eight years, but the timing is no accident. Zambia has just completed a 13.4-billion-dollar debt restructuring with China as its single largest official creditor, holding 5.7 billion dollars.





Now that the books are cleaner and repayments more predictable, Beijing wants to consolidate strategic advantage while Lusaka seeks capital, technology and stability instead of another debt spiral. The visit is high-stakes diplomacy with material consequences for trade, infrastructure and mineral supply chains.





China views Zambia as a Belt and Road success story emerging from a financial crisis without rupturing relations with Beijing. The narrative matters. Zambia is forecast to grow by 6.5 percent in 2026, one of the strongest projections in Southern Africa, and Chinese officials want that rebound to validate Beijing’s long-term investment footprint.





Over the last two decades, Chinese entities have sunk roughly 6 billion dollars into Zambia, primarily around copper, cobalt and manganese. These minerals sit at the heart of global battery supply chains, and Beijing wants to secure stable access as competition in the electric-vehicle and renewable-energy markets intensifies.





Li’s agenda includes mining, energy, transport corridors, agriculture and technology. Central to this discussion is the revival of TAZARA, the historic railway China built in the 1970s. Beijing has approved financing for its modernisation, positioning it as a flagship of China–Africa industrial cooperation. But it now faces a rival vision: the Western-backed Lobito Corridor stretching from Angola through the DRC to Zambia.





The two corridors compete for cargo, logistics dominance and geopolitical influence. In effect, Zambia sits at the confluence of two infrastructure philosophies, that is, state-driven Chinese industrial strategy versus Western public-private investment models.





This geopolitical competition has sharpened since strategic minerals became a national-security priority in Washington and Brussels. American and European delegations have made repeated high-level visits to Lusaka.





Days ago, the United States pledged a 1.5-billion-dollar health package running from 2026 to 2031, alongside renewed commitments on private-sector investment and energy cooperation. Brussels has offered additional financing tied to green industrialisation and value-addition in mining.





Neither power is willing to lose Zambia’s copper belt or its future cobalt and manganese output to a single partner.



Beijing arrives with its own vulnerabilities. Chinese firms operating in Zambia have faced heightened scrutiny after a major acidic wastewater spill from a copper plant polluted the Kafue River earlier this year, prompting public anger and regulatory action. The scandal has become politically charged.





Li Qiang’s presence is partly an effort at political reassurance, to demonstrate that China remains a reliable, long-term partner capable of correcting its industrial mistakes and deepening its economic commitments.





For President Hakainde Hichilema, the visit is an opportunity to extract investment on more transparent terms. His regime has shifted strategy away from rapid sovereign borrowing toward negotiated industrial expansion, renewable-energy partnerships, mining diversification and export-oriented logistics.





Zambia wants investment that strengthens domestic value chains and reduces exposure to future debt shocks. It also wants tighter environmental and data-governance assurances from foreign partners. Li’s delegation is expected to sign agreements spanning mining expansions, energy generation, agricultural technology and digital infrastructure.





The broader geopolitical context is unavoidable. Zambia is emerging as a diplomatic corridor for rival global visions. China seeks to reinforce its infrastructure dominance and retain control of critical-mineral access. The United States aims to expand investment-led engagement while limiting China’s leverage in Southern Africa. Europe wants to anchor its Green Deal industrial strategy in copper-rich markets.





For Zambia, the strategic objective is balancing competition to diversify partners, secure long-term capital and protect sovereignty.



Li Qiang meets President Hichilema this Thursday morning, and the outcomes will shape Zambia’s foreign-policy posture for the next decade.



The visit is not ceremonial; it is a calculated move in a global contest for minerals, markets and influence. Zambia, once again, finds itself at the centre of the map; this time not for debt distress, but for its role in the world’s economic future.



© The People’s Brief | Gathering —Mwape Nthegwa; Analysis—Ollus R. Ndomu; Editing —Francine Lilu