Why Christopher Kan'gombe's Argument on Mining Power Generation is Flawed





By Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo



As a keen follower of governance and politics in Zambia I have been following Christopher Kang’ombe ’s commentary on Zambia’s power challenges. While he raises concerns, his proposal for mining companies to generate their own electricity is deeply flawed in my view.





Zambia’s current power deficit is a short-term crisis, with solutions already underway. The 300MW Maamba thermal expansion, new solar plants, and improved water levels in the Kafue and Zambezi rivers will soon ease the shortage. Abandoning national utilities now would be reckless.





The truth is that our economy depends on a balance maintained by Zesco and CEC. The mining sector is the largest customer base for these utilities, paying higher tariffs that allow cross-subsidization for households in our country.It is undisputed fact that if all mines shift to self-generation, Zesco and CEC lose their biggest source of revenue.





This would inevitably force ordinary citizens to bear the cost through higher electricity tariffs, a heavier cost of living, and weaker energy security.





Kan’gombe also overlooks Zambia’s role in the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP). Through this regional arrangement, Zambia earns foreign exchange from power exports when we have a surplus and imports when we face shortages. Weakening Zesco and CEC by encouraging mining self-generation would erode our regional influence, reduce export earnings, and compromise future energy negotiations. This would harm the very economy he claims to defend.





The solution is not to dismantle our utilities but to strengthen them. Zambia must continue investing in a diverse energy mix, hydro, solar, wind, thermal, and regional trading, while mines concentrate on their core business of mineral production.

Strong national utilities mean a stronger Zambia. Quick-fix ideas like Kan’gombe’s may sound popular, but they endanger the economy and ordinary citizens.