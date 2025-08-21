Why cult leader’s face turned blue before she was found mummified in jaw dropping documentary

Documentaries can often leave us shocked and full of questions, but the recent coverage of cult leader Amy Carlson is likely one of the craziest things you might ever see.

The Kansas-born mum-of-three quit her job at McDonald’s and left her third husband after a man called Amerith WhiteEagle convinced her she was ‘ethereal’, and in 2007, they moved to Colorado to become Mother and Father God for the cult that would come to be known as Love Has Won.

Her controversial journey was covered in the 2023 HBO documentary Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God, which showed how the cult convinced its followers that they were led by ‘Galactics’, which mostly included deceased celebrities such as Carrie Fisher, Robin Williams and the very-much-not-dead Donald Trump.

While viewers were no doubt left confused by the cult’s beliefs, which included a wide range of conspiracy theories – one of which suggested that Carlson was a reincarnation of Jesus Christ, or Joan of Arc – it was the 45-year-old’s extraordinary death which posed the most questions.

Carlson was found mummified in a sleeping bag two weeks after her death in 2021, with her body completely blue, which you might only associate with someone being frozen.

But there was a far more scientific explanation for her strange appearance.

Carlson had claimed that alcohol and drugs were her medicine, and by the end of her life, she was almost exclusively drinking alcohol and a controversial supplement known as colloidal silver.

What is colloidal silver?

Colloidal silver consists of tiny silver particles in a liquid, the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health says. It has been promoted online as a dietary supplement; however, evidence supporting health-related claims is lacking.

While some manufacturers of the supplement claim it can help protect the body’s immune system and also treat serious illnesses such as cancer, HIV and pandemic, there is very little evidence to back this up.

So much so, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has even imposed sanctions on some manufacturers for making unproven health claims.

The impact colloidal silver had on Amy Carlson’s body

Unsurprisingly, this diet did not have a good impact on her body, and an autopsy later revealed the cause of death was organ failure as a result of alcohol abuse, anorexia and colloidal silver dosing.

She had lost over 50 pounds before her passing, and the blue hue of her skin was seemingly caused by the overdose of colloidal silver, with Mayo Clinic explaining that it can build up in your body’ tissues over months or years, leading to a blue-grey tint on your skin known as argyria.

In rare cases, too much of the silver can lead to severe health issues such as seizures and kidney damage, while any skin issues are seemingly irreversible, even if you stop taking the supplement.

Members of the Love Has Won cult faced charges of abuse of Carlson’s corpse, as some followers claimed that she would ascend to heaven or be taken away by UFO, but these charges were later dropped.

Following Carlson’s death, some prominent members of the group went on to set up their own groups, including Joy Rains and 5D Full Disclosure.