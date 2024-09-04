WHY DECLARE AN ELECTRICITY EMERGENCY?- CHISHALA KATEKA

WHY DECLARE AN ELECTRICITY EMERGENCY?



September 2024



Fellow citizens, yesterday the New Heritage Party (NHP), issued a statement advising the the UPND Government to evoke emergency measures as one of the several immediate interventions that are urgently required to help the country avoid falling into a quicksand situation with our economy generally and the livelihoods of the poor majority of Zambians especially.



NHP does not issue statements for popularity’s sake. We are well researched and patriotic. We have received numerous cases of the severe disruptions and mayhem that this current power deficit is causing in individual households, in industry and in hospitals of all places, where now even potable clean safe drinking water is not available.



People are suffering! This situation is intolerable! This shows incompetence and poor leadership! Guess who agrees with us in this assessment – yes, you guessed right, it is no other than President Hakainde Hichilema himself who just a little while ago when we were faced with a similar but less severe power deficit when he was an opposition leader stated that the power deficit we faced as a nation, was as a result of leadership incompetence and failure.



Our advise, therefore, to President HH and the UPND for the evocation of emergency measures is not an academic exercise, it is advice founded on the understanding that unless drastic steps are taken domestically to mobilise the financial, material, logistical and human resources required for a serious focussed and well coordinated international effort to get us out of this fast deteriorating morass, as a result of the energy crisis, negative unintended consequences including social unrest is a real risk for the nation. This is not a partisan matter for point scoring by anyone. We are all affected negatively by this lack of electricity even though we know that others are less so, at their individual level, than the majority of our people.



In simple terms, what we are asking Government to do, is to operationalize a ” Marshall Plan” which will enable the country to access expertise, resources and international solidarity to help us out of this terrible situation before it is too late. Zambia is member of a number of multilateral institutions including the World Bank, IMF, ADB, COMESA Bank, and others. We need these institutions to step up and play their rightful role, especially the World Bank, which although was initially set up to rebuild Europe after the Second World War, has a new mandate to foster the development of emerging countries such ours. All these institutions have been collecting money from Zambia and continue to do so, it is time the Zambians had a return on these investments.



This is the surest way out of our quagmire in the short term, not this ” Mickey Mouse” approach that is being taken by the UPND government so far.



This country belongs to us all.



CHISHALA KATEKA

President – New Heritage Party