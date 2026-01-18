WHY DID BINWELL MPUNDU AND ICHABAICHE CANDIDATE DO SO BADLY IN CHAWAMA?





If the outcome of the Chawama by-election has lessons for the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) and opposition party alliances, there might be even bigger ones for Binwell Mpundu and his Ichabaiche movement.





The Zambian Whistleblower said before that Binwell Mpundu was too quick in pushing forward his presidential ambitions. And this has nothing to do with his age as an individual, but the age of the Ichabaiche movement itself.





Ichabaiche is an idea whose time has come, but it is still to come of age, that is, entrench itself beyond attracting initial membership. It is still our opinion that Binwell Mpundu took the wrong route in pursuit of a worthy objective.





The more advisable route should have been to use this time to consolidate Ichabaiche for a major push to infuse its members in all positions in the governance structure, particularly at ward and parliamentary level. This would have been achieved by leveraging its amorphous youth memberships, which could come from virtually every political party in Zambia. Ichabaiche placed Binwell Mpundu in the position of chief of kingmakers for the 2026 elections. He chose to force his way into becoming the king too soon, instead of waiting out this one until Ichabaiche has come of age. This would have later given him a more solid foundation to push for the presidency. Judging by the performance of the Ichabaiche candidate George Mwenya in the Chawama by-election, it just seems Binwell Mpundu may have short-circuited this process.





The poor performance of the Ichabaiche candidate must be sobering, and could also be a warning that the strategy Binwell Mpundu has adopted has overlooked one important factor – a strong desire by Zambia’s “mature age” voters ro effect a “correction” of previous youth voting patterns responsible for ushering in the man who has turned out to be the most disastrous President of Zambia – Hakainde Hichilema.





In bar rooms, bus stations and other public places, older Zambians now chide the country’s youths for bequeathing Zambia a leadership monster! Youths in Zambia seem to have sacrificed their tools of analysis and political morality on the altar of meal allowances and orher handouts.





Binwell Mpundu’s Ichabaiche might be the ones to pay the price for the backlash arising from Zambia’s 2021 experience of an overwhelming uninformed youth vote.



Big lesson!



