Why did the PF Conclave go Silent After Hon Brian Mundubile Left?

Why did the Conclave go Silent After Hon Brian Mundubile Left?



By Amon Chisenga



What happened to the PF conclave after Brian Mundubile withdrew? Did it continue with the same seriousness, or did it die the moment he walked away? If the conclave was truly meant to bring peace and unity, why did it suddenly go quiet after his withdrawal?





How many other candidates were still there? Surely there were still many people contesting. If the conclave was really about reducing the number of candidates, why didn’t they just continue with those who remained? Why didn’t the elders say, “Mundubile has left, but the process continues”?





If the conclave could not move forward without Mundubile, what does that tell us? Was it really about unity, or was it mainly created to deal with him and his growing support?





Why were there threats of discipline and expulsion while the conclave was still going on? How can people claim they want unity, while at the same time planning to punish one of the participants? Is that peace, or is that betrayal?





If attending a Tonse Alliance meeting is now called “gross indiscipline,” why were other political meetings allowed? Why is discipline being used only on some people and not others? Why does it look like a system being used to remove certain candidates?





Most importantly, why does PF need a conclave when its Constitution already gives a clear answer: hold a general conference and vote? Why replace voting with private discussions among rivals, where jealousy and fear can easily control the outcome?





If the conclave was not a trick, why didn’t it continue after Mundubile left? Why did it stop when things became serious? Could it be that the conclave was not meant to solve PF’s problems, but to create a planned result?





PF members must ask the simple question: was the conclave meant to unite the party, or was it meant to remove Mundubile without a vote? Because if the process ended when he left, then it was never about unity. It was about control.