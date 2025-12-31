WHY DOES DR. NEVERS MUMBA ATTRACT SO MUCH DEBATE AND CONTROVERSY?- Kellys Kaunda

WHY DOES DR. NEVERS MUMBA ATTRACT SO MUCH DEBATE AND CONTROVERSY?



By Kellys Kaunda



I must declare interest – I love Dr. Mumba. I love preachers. Especially, talented ones. And Dr. Mumba is a very talented preacher.





Zambia Shall Be Saved television series endeared me to the man.



Although I am an Adventist with fundamental doctrinal differences with Dr. Mumba, I found his preaching enhancing my faith.





But specifically, as a young and teenage lay preacher in Ndola in the mid-eighties, I found in Nevers Mumba a teacher I never had.





I placed him at the same level with Pastor Cornelius Matandiko that I had the honor and privilege to interpret for during crusades in Ndola.





I placed him at the same level with Pastor C.D. Brooks, one of the most prolific preachers the Adventist Church has ever produced.





Admittedly, this is my weakness when it comes to interrogating Dr. Mumba’s politics.



Can you imagine that even when I was opposed to his joining politics, I went ahead and voted for him when he first contested the Presidency!





I covered the event when he went to Kabwe to launch the National Christian Coalition.





I covered his most-referred-to-statement on the DRC while his boss was out of the country and he seemed to double-down on the same shortly after he received him at the airport.





If my memory serves me right, Mwanawasa made a statement on the same at the airport in response to a question by a reporter.





And shortly after he left, a reporter (I think from The Post) turned to Dr. Mumba for his reaction.



That sealed Dr. Mumba’s fate as his reaction doubled down on his initial remarks which his boss had contradicted.





This is what the public could see. But Dr. Mumba gives his own account of events in his latest book which is available in Zambian book stores.





But, where am I going with all this? Well, I want to state that there are people that are angry, in fact very angry, that Dr. Mumba left the Zambia Shall Be Saved program for politics.





They feel he abandoned them as their source of spiritual nourishment for a vocation that only dishes out toxic material.





Dr. Mumba weaned Zambians off their spiritual breast when they were still babies that needed to continue breast feeding.





While there are other preachers that have emerged, and they are talented in their own way, there are Zambians that still long for their own Nevers Mumba.





What I see happening is that Dr. Mumba will live with controversy for the rest of his life because there are some folks that have never and may never forgive him for “abandoning” them.