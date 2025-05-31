WHY DOES UPND HATE ZAMBIAN CITIZENS LIKE THIS? – what have Zambians done so wrong to UPND?- Hon. Mutotwe L. Kafwaya

Lunte Lawmaker Hon. Mutotwe L. Kafwaya writes:::



WHY DOES UPND HATE ZAMBIAN CITIZENS LIKE THIS? – what have Zambians done so wrong to UPND?



Zambians gave UPND a chance to govern them. This was so that citizens could benefit from what they believed was going to be people a centered leadership.





Instead of loving Zambians back for the support UPND received from them in 2021, the UPND immediately after assuming office started threatening Zambians “soon you won’t even be able to repair your cars.”





@Indeed UPND has made things so difficult for many Zambians that they are not only unable to repair their cars, but are also not able to afford the necessary fuel for those broken down cars.





For countless Zambians today, having two meals per day has become a pipe dream. Where has this hatred come from? Who is the chief instigator of this hatred for citizens?





Today, any one, from any quarter who brings out a good idea, which is for the benefit of citizens, s/he will have her or his idea shot down like a misile launched by an enemy targeting a strategic installation.





Just care to look at some of these examples;



A Catholic father just advised, please UPND do not use these graphs, instead make it possible for people in Misisi and Jack compounds to have nshima on the table. “Ulutoshi lwabwali – alelya Umuntu – ekwisa panshi.” Listen to the venom in reactions from UPND, you won’t like to hear that twice.





An Arch-bishop preaches fairness, respect and balance. He even said when a man is wrong, he is wrong no matter who it is. He was immediately branded a Lucifer – if you know! that proud arch-angel who was chased by God to later become the devil we have come to know. In effect calling the Archi-bishop the very devil.





What a venomous response this was!



Before the Lumezi seat was projected to become vacant, another bishop was strongly warned by a UPND minister for simply speaking for the welfare of people. The UPND minister would go and apologize for his threats on the bishop after it became clear that sooner rather than later, UPND would go back to the people of that area to lobby them for votes regarding the Lumezi seat.





Bishops are not like UPND. While UPND is unforgiving to the Zambians who voted them into office, the Bishop forgave the minister for his attacks on him.



But the shooting down of ideas has not ended with those without political office. It is any good idea for welfare of citizens which is unwelcome to the UPND. Any of such good idea is met with full strength in opposition until it’s defeated by the UPND. It is like “we’ve not finished punishing these people.” What is this good idea doing here?





Look at the reaction of UPND to the following private members motions in parliament;



-Urge government to increase FISP beneficiaries – they shot it down. It’s like UPND saying we don’t want abundance of food. We want you to suffer with high prices.





-Urge government to make bursary compulsory – they shot down. It’s like saying what is there is enough for propaganda. Why put money in everyone?



-Urge government to take practical measures to reduce the cost of living – they could not stand the idea of reducing cost of living for citizens such that they ran away, abandoning the house to the opposition. It’s like how on earth should citizens access cheaper living?





-Urge government to plan agriculture acording to Agro-Ecological zones. It is like saying, we don’t care how agriculture is planned. After all making things easier for citizens is antithetical to UPNDs vision.



What have citizens done to UPND so wrong as to induce this kind of hatred?





When it comes to implementing bad laws and bad policies – look at the velocity with which they come into effect.



Unpatriotic exportation of maize –

Unpatriotic exportation of electricity –





No apology needed by UPND.



And so, in that arrogance – boom! Cyber Crimes Act – boom! Cyber Security Act.



As citizens are scratching the itchy backs due to being told keep quite. Cyber laws are following you – then the big one –



Constitutional Amendment Bill.



For whose interest? UPND. And to whose detriment? Citizens.





And my mind the same question lingers; what have citizens done so wrong to UPND to deserve this level punishment?



Surely, is acting against citizens going to remain UPNDs only legacy? I ask this way because the commissioned toilets in Kwacha in Kitwe remain incomplete to date.





All the roads they talk about are not theirs – they have given them away to private capital for many years to come. I know that even a mine belonging to the Zambian people was given away to foreigners free of charge. This is quite deep hatred for people.





I wish to strongly recommend for the UPND to start finding solutions for the welfare of citizens. Embark on a policy framework which focuses on development and not politics. This is one way in which you will be able to create a legacy better than theft of donated drugs and incomplete toilets.



Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.

MK30.05.2025