WHY DOES UPND HATE ZAMBIAN CITIZENS LIKE THIS? – what have Zambians done so wrong to UPND?- Hon. Mutotwe L. Kafwaya

Lunte Lawmaker Hon. Mutotwe L. Kafwaya writes:::
WHY DOES UPND HATE ZAMBIAN CITIZENS LIKE THIS? – what have Zambians done so wrong to UPND?
Zambians gave UPND a chance to govern them. This was so that citizens could benefit from what they believed was going to be people a centered leadership.
Instead of loving Zambians back for the support UPND received from them in 2021, the UPND immediately after assuming office started threatening Zambians “soon you won’t even be able to repair your cars.”
@Indeed UPND has made things so difficult for many Zambians that they are not only unable to repair their cars, but are also not able to afford the necessary fuel for those broken down cars.
For countless Zambians today, having two meals per day has become a pipe dream. Where has this hatred come from? Who is the chief instigator of this hatred for citizens?
Today, any one, from any quarter who brings out a good idea, which is for the benefit of citizens, s/he will have her or his idea shot down like a misile launched by an enemy targeting a strategic installation.
Just care to look at some of these examples;
A Catholic father just advised, please UPND do not use these graphs, instead make it possible for people in Misisi and Jack compounds to have nshima on the table. “Ulutoshi lwabwali – alelya Umuntu – ekwisa panshi.” Listen to the venom in reactions from UPND, you won’t like to hear that twice.
An Arch-bishop preaches fairness, respect and balance. He even said when a man is wrong, he is wrong no matter who it is. He was immediately branded a Lucifer – if you know! that proud arch-angel who was chased by God to later become the devil we have come to know. In effect calling the Archi-bishop the very devil.
What a venomous response this was!
Before the Lumezi seat was projected to become vacant, another bishop was strongly warned by a UPND minister for simply speaking for the welfare of people. The UPND minister would go and apologize for his threats on the bishop after it became clear that sooner rather than later, UPND would go back to the people of that area to lobby them for votes regarding the Lumezi seat.
Bishops are not like UPND. While UPND is unforgiving to the Zambians who voted them into office, the Bishop forgave the minister for his attacks on him.
But the shooting down of ideas has not ended with those without political office. It is any good idea for welfare of citizens which is unwelcome to the UPND. Any of such good idea is met with full strength in opposition until it’s defeated by the UPND. It is like “we’ve not finished punishing these people.” What is this good idea doing here?
Look at the reaction of UPND to the following private members motions in parliament;
-Urge government to increase FISP beneficiaries – they shot it down. It’s like UPND saying we don’t want abundance of food. We want you to suffer with high prices.
-Urge government to make bursary compulsory – they shot down. It’s like saying what is there is enough for propaganda. Why put money in everyone?
-Urge government to take practical measures to reduce the cost of living – they could not stand the idea of reducing cost of living for citizens such that they ran away, abandoning the house to the opposition. It’s like how on earth should citizens access cheaper living?
-Urge government to plan agriculture acording to Agro-Ecological zones. It is like saying, we don’t care how agriculture is planned. After all making things easier for citizens is antithetical to UPNDs vision.
What have citizens done to UPND so wrong as to induce this kind of hatred?
When it comes to implementing bad laws and bad policies – look at the velocity with which they come into effect.
Unpatriotic exportation of maize –
Unpatriotic exportation of electricity –
No apology needed by UPND.
And so, in that arrogance – boom! Cyber Crimes Act – boom! Cyber Security Act.
As citizens are scratching the itchy backs due to being told keep quite. Cyber laws are following you – then the big one –
Constitutional Amendment Bill.
For whose interest? UPND. And to whose detriment? Citizens.
And my mind the same question lingers; what have citizens done so wrong to UPND to deserve this level punishment?
Surely, is acting against citizens going to remain UPNDs only legacy? I ask this way because the commissioned toilets in Kwacha in Kitwe remain incomplete to date.
All the roads they talk about are not theirs – they have given them away to private capital for many years to come. I know that even a mine belonging to the Zambian people was given away to foreigners free of charge. This is quite deep hatred for people.
I wish to strongly recommend for the UPND to start finding solutions for the welfare of citizens. Embark on a policy framework which focuses on development and not politics. This is one way in which you will be able to create a legacy better than theft of donated drugs and incomplete toilets.
Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.
MK30.05.2025
As we get closer to 2026, The Anti-HH Choir will increase their monotonous daily Chorus on the Anti-HH Tribal Anthem. To be expected.
Mutotwe L. Kafwaya you are the one that hates Zambians. You support a party and its values that pillaged the country. Left it bankrupt such that it failed to help and take care of the most vunlerable among us.
You support thieves who are now in imprison who stole from Zambians….so ask yourselve if you really speak for Zambians or a clique of klepomanics…people whose only purpose in life was to scheme how next to steal from Zambians? Says alot about who you are….
When these PF chaps complain about the current economic hardships, I don’t know why they think they’re talking to dull people and yet they are the very architects of what we are going through. We are paying the price for their misrule.
To UPND praise singers, any patriot that critises UPND is either a tribalist or a PF member. That is the level of their intellectual capacity. Aba fontini bonse.
But God is on the side of poor citizens, not corrupt thieving politicians, and the homily shall come to pass. Change is coming to Zambia.
-Let us pray we finally get good and honest leadership next year. Let us mimic governance delivery levels of the SAHEL region, whose leaders are selfless and transparent.
-Let us get rid of corrupt dinosaur presidents from every African country.
-Let us ban African presidents from having offshore accounts because they stash stolen dirty money there.
God bless Captain Ibrahim Traore.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
PF criminals are the one who hates Zambians they went as far as killing Zambians through gassing
No, that was UPND.
Infact HH hates thieves, robberers, murderers and liers like you and your PF thugs more.
Infact HH loves Zambians, hard working citizens and people who speak the truth more.
It is actuary Biblical. Moreover, No matter what you say, talk based on your hate of HH as long as you continue spreading lies on an innocent person, your relevance also will continue diminishing.
THAT IS HOW THINGS WORK in the end you will have yourselves to blame by then it will be too late Mr. MUTOTOTO. The truth of the matter is, for you people to just accept infact not just but to accept that HH is the President of the Republic of Zambia. This is the guy you hated to the core. Others like Davis Mwila even said HH will not be a president until may be after 100 years inga abatonga bakwata abana abengi bakafule, Lungu also said kubatonga HH can’t and will not be a president but may be someone else not HH. Lungu even said that immediately he wins, that is in 2021 with more than 500,000 or 500 votes he will hand over power to himself and arrest HH, lock him and put him in prison (jail) lelo balikwisa balungu nemembu shabo shonse aboo-ouku ku South Africa eko balewayawayafye
But for you and your associates being a ruthless citizen you contued lying to people about many things, little did you know if at all of you TUPIEFU knew inclusing many,- the majoritu Zambians knew that The Lord Almighty has already chosen HAKAINDE HICHILEMA and was preparing him for the leadership of presidency of this nation
and bring him into office at a very critical time like this one, if only you knew, i
Verily tell you, you will repented by now and changed your behaviour on how uou look and react to situations and things,. Accept and move on othereise as thinhs stand now nothing will change come 2026 because satan and demons can’t stand in the way of what God Has already put in place. This is the truth bwana MUTOTOTO Kafwaya. If anything kafwaya fwayakofye fimbi ifwakucita
Just think of the debt, corona virus, drought, etc and if it was in the time of Lungu many souls could have been lost because of their selective baised approach to calamities. Again just imagine, where,
1. We had a very severe drought
2. Corona Virus
3. A starving to death debt. Like kaloba and borrowing heavily from many lenders whom even at household level you cant manage and survive because abankongole ingaba-amba ukwisa mukupinda inkongoleshabo tenfintu- orhers even grabbing what you own and have (properties ) a situation twalimo. Nabanobe abena lungu, mundubile, you borrowed heavily and put the country at high risk of losing alot of assets that was used as collateral. Napa individual level yilakaba unless you have someone uwakukwimininako elyo na-ena afwile ukuba umuntu bacetekela a antu pacipanda.
High un employment, thurgery where cadres wwre more powerful than law enforcers. But kwena we were gone but thank God who always sees the cries of His people and hears the cry of the innocent blood that was being shed by PF andon innocent youths and citizens harrased and killed then He brough HH the on the scene to control and look after His people this is the season we are in and mutototo if you are not wise to discern and even think properly you will bring yourself down like you were not even there.
NIPANO TULI