“Why don’t you tell them how you force yourself on me when I say no. Why don’t you tell them that all you wives are on drugs?”- Regina Daniels responds her husband

Actress Regina Daniels has made some damning accusations against her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, after he released a statement claiming she and her siblings are drug addicts.

Regina accused Ned of lying in her latest response to him.

She alleged she would have divorced Ned a long time ago. However, she claims whenever she says she is no longer interested in the relationship, he isolates her, seizes her phone, locks her up, and gets doctors to inject her with drugs meant for those with bipolar disorder.

However, she alleges whenever she finally agrees to stay in the relationship, Ned restores her freedom and suddenly stops claiming she’s mentally unstable.

She also accused Ned of forcing himself on her even when she says no.

She admitted she takes drugs but alleged that Ned was the one who encouraged her to take it because, according to him it makes her “sexier”, “wild”, and “romantic”, “exactly how you wanted me to be.”

Regina also charged Ned to tell the world why all this wives and ex-wives are on drugs.