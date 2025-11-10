WHY GIVEN LUBINDA IS THE STRONG CANDIDATE FOR PF PRESIDENT





Augustine Mwewa writes……..



Given Lubinda’s impressive track record as a leader, including his 20 years in Parliament where he managed Kabwata constituency exceptionally well, makes him a strong contender for PF President.

His role in managing the transition after ECL’s passing showcases his leadership skills and ability to navigate complex situations.





The late President ECL’s decision to appoint him Vice President after Inonge Wina stepped down highlights the potential he saw in Lubinda.

As a leader, he’s not tied to tribal affiliations, which could be a significant advantage for PF. He’s known for commanding respect, believing in hard work, and avoiding useless handouts. He believes in discipline and accountability, which serves him well in leadership roles.





Lubinda has been tested, remaining strong and committed to PF even after the 2021 defeat, while others left the party. His tenure as Justice Minister was marked by notable achievements, including the removal of the discriminatory Parentage clause, showcasing his commitment to fairness and equality.





With his calm and composed nature, Lubinda is well-positioned to handle the presidency effectively, making him an attractive choice for PF President. His experience, leadership skills, and vision for the party and the country make a strong case for his candidacy.





Best regards,



Augustine Mwewa for Bahati MP 2026 & Beyond



Bahati Independent Aspiring MP