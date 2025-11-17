WHY HAKAINDE HICHILEMA HAS FAILED- Dr. Canisius BANDA

WHY HAKAINDE HICHILEMA HAS FAILED

[Lessons for others intending to lead Zambia]

______________

Dr. Canisius BANDA, a once close ally of HH now writes ✍️….





Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema has publicly acknowledged that “both government and the nation have failed…’



He has taken responsibility and described the situation as a wake-up call.”





Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia

October 2025



In-depth Reasons



1. His severe lack of grounding in both domestic and African nationalism. This is a vital requirement for any leader intending to occasion the continental renaissance.





2. His unbridled and unquestionable faith in foreign-led private sector governance.



3. His disdain for the public service and ,view of it as a hindrance and not the required tool for governance and economic anchorage. His sense of being outside the framework of Zambia’s Republican Constitution and capacity to flout and run roughshod with it.





4. His insistence in running government as a business and firm but false belief that government has no business in business. Government is a social construct.





5. His lack of depth on geopolitics and naivety about national strategic positioning. Pandit Nehru and Kenneth Kaunda should have have been his guide posts for non-alignement.





6. His willingness to easily trade moral principle for personal ambition.



7. His social awkwardness with people. His lack of emotional intelligence and people skills. He fails to connect with people as people.





8. His lack of sincerity in dealing with his own team, his overblown sense of self and lack of fearless and competent advisors. He views his Vice President Mutale Nalumango and most of his cabinet ministers as only utilitarian and as redundant/mere padding. His know-it-all attitude is his nemesis.





9. His excessive faith in non-Africans and willingness to dance to their tune regardless of how manipulative it may be.





10. His failure to effectively use the the IDC as a national development vehicle, and the absence of original thought in developing and implementing a home-grown economic recovery and growth plan. His view of debt as a problem. Debt is an asset. The whole world runs on debt.



Dr Canisius BANDA

Development Activist



16 November 2025

