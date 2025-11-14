WHY I AM RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT – Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya

WHY I AM RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT – CHITALU

Press Statement For Immediate Release!

14th November, 2025.

…..A Call for Renewal, Unity, and Transformational Leadership! I believe in a future where every voice counts, every dream can flourish, and every citizen has the opportunity to thrive.

Lusaka, Zambia -I stand before you today not as someone who claims to possess all the answers, but as a citizen who refuses to watch our nation’s immense potential lie dormant. I am running for President of the Patriotic Front (PF), and – God willing, with your support – for President of the Republic of Zambia. My conviction is anchored in a simple but powerful belief: every voice matters, every aspiration is valid, and every Zambian deserves a fair chance to live a dignified, prosperous life.

Zambia is yearning for renewal – economic renewal, social renewal, and, above all, democratic renewal. Our beloved PF, too, stands at the crossroads of challenge and possibility. The moment demands a collective rekindling of unity and purpose: unity for the rebirth of a party that has served as a pillar of hope, and unity for a new national awakening rooted in consensus, justice, and equal opportunity for all.

To lead Zambia through a broad-based and inclusive approach, one must be prepared to lead the PF – a party that once bequeathed a united nation anchored on fairness and social justice. At the heart of this aspiration lies an urgent need for a collective democratic dividend, one that only a revitalised PF can credibly deliver.

With this conviction, I reaffirm my longstanding commitment, first expressed when I filed to run in 2022 following the retirement of His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL). On the occasion of what would have been his 68th birthday on 11th November 2025, I wish him a happy heavenly birthday. We owe him not only a dignified burial but a steadfast defence of his legacy. He served this country with honour. Zambia must honour him in return. Those resisting his dignified send-off are attempting – vainly – to rewrite history.

It is, therefore, an honour and solemn duty for all of us seeking to carry the PF torch to unite and restore this party to its rightful place. I stand before you as a servant of this great movement, fully aware of the challenges we face: the worst cost of living in our lifetime; crippling blackouts; widespread youth unemployment; a deteriorating education system; and a healthcare system in distress and a historical debt crisis. Equally troubling is the erosion of our democratic credentials – a shrinking civic space that demands urgent correction.

Yet, despite these trials, the resilience of the PF remains unbroken. The spirit of the party’s founding father, H.E. Mr. Michael Chilufya Sata, continues to guide us. This is a party forged in struggle, strengthened through adversity, and destined for resurgence. We have risen before. We can rise again.

What our party needs now is credible, tested leadership anchored on delivery—and my record bears testimony to what disciplined, visionary stewardship can achieve. Amid the loss of our founding leaders and deliberate political assaults from the ruling party, our resolve must not waver. My commitment is to reform the PF, reform our political culture, and reform our governance systems for the good of all Zambians.

I believe in a Zambia where every citizen has a place at the rendezvous of opportunity. I stand ready not merely to seek office, but to articulate and deliver the future our children deserve. My experience – as a civil servant, minister, parliamentarian, and lifelong public health practitioner – has taught me that leadership is not rhetoric; it is delivery.

We must confront the great national challenges of our time: tackle the energy crisis, rebuilding healthcare, enhancing education, tackling climate change, and re-investing in public infrastructure. We have a proud track record – one that even our critics cannot erase.

We must also confront the inequalities that have persisted for too long. Prosperity must never be the privilege of a few. It must be the rightful inheritance of all.

I am running because Zambia deserves better. Mediocrity has no place in public service. Low standards cannot be tolerated in high office.

My transformative work in the health sector established compulsory health insurance,through the National Health Insurance Management Authority, NHIMA, constructed the first ever medical university with over 10,000 students now, built six specialist hospitals, including the National Heart hospital and the Women and New born Hospital, expanded zonal clinics in lusaka into first/secondary level hospitals, strengthened heath security, through the establishment of the Zambia National Public Institute, and through it, led the country in the fight against the pandemic and Cholera, prioritized primary health care, among many other achievements. This demonstrates what disciplined leadership can achieve.

▪️Icikwanka bacimwena kumampalanya!

A leader must have a demonstrable track record. They must show stamina, courage, and competence. Leadership is not theory; it is practical delivery when systems are collapsing, pressure is mounting, and the country calls for transformation.

From Levy Mwanawasa Medical University to the Michael Chilufya Sata Medical School, from saving lives through NHIMA to strengthening clinical systems in rural Zambia, my footprints of service stretch across this nation—from Mansa to Namwala, from Monze to Mafinga, from Chipata to Mongu. These lived experiences propel me to offer myself once again to serve – this time at the national helm.

That is why I am running.

For renewal.

For unity.

For transformation.

For Zambia.

I thank you.

Issued By:

Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya*

Member of Parliament

Patriotic Front.