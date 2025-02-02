Why I Consider President Hakainde Hichilema a Fully-Fledged Dictator Despite Leading Democratic Zambia- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Why I Consider President Hakainde Hichilema a Fully-Fledged Dictator Despite Leading Democratic Zambia



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



Zambia, once hailed as a beacon of democracy in Africa, is now witnessing a rapid and disturbing descent into authoritarianism under President Hakainde Hichilema. When he assumed office in 2021, he was seen as a reformer who would restore democracy, uphold civil liberties, and improve economic conditions. However, instead of fulfilling these promises, Hichilema has engaged in the systematic dismantling of democratic institutions, the suppression of dissent, and the consolidation of power.





This article exposes the alarming transformation of his administration, proving that Zambia is no longer a democracy in practice but an authoritarian state in all but name.



1. Centralization of Power: Destroying Institutional Independence



A true democracy thrives on a system of checks and balances, where no single branch of government has unchecked authority. However, President Hichilema has actively eroded this structure by centralizing power within the executive branch.





Judicial Manipulation



The judiciary, which should be an independent arbiter of justice, has increasingly acted in favor of the ruling party. Key court rulings overwhelmingly support the government’s agenda, while opposition leaders face suspiciously swift prosecutions. Judges who dare to challenge the administration face intimidation and political pressure.





Weaponization of Law Enforcement



Police and intelligence agencies, instead of serving the people, now operate as tools of political oppression. Opposition leaders and critics of the government are harassed, arrested, and subjected to unfair legal proceedings.



Weakening of Parliament



The legislative branch has been rendered ineffective, with opposition MPs frequently suspended, blocked from debating key issues, or even arrested. The government pushes policies through with little to no scrutiny, turning Parliament into a rubber stamp rather than a true representative body.



By dismantling the independence of these institutions, Hichilema is entrenching a system of governance where his rule remains unchecked—a hallmark of every successful dictator.





2. Suppression of Dissent: Silencing Political Opponents and Critics



One of the clearest indicators of an emerging dictatorship is the systematic elimination of opposition voices. President Hichilema has aggressively clamped down on any form of dissent, creating a climate of fear and political persecution.



Opposition Leaders Targeted



High-profile opposition figures have been arrested on dubious charges, often with lengthy pre-trial detentions. Many are prevented from holding political rallies or mobilizing their supporters, effectively crushing opposition activity.





Criminalization of Protest



Peaceful protests against the government are met with excessive force, with protesters often arrested and beaten. The right to assemble and express grievances has been completely eroded.



Surveillance and Intimidation



Activists, journalists, and social media critics are monitored, harassed, and threatened with arrest. The government has expanded its surveillance capabilities, making even online criticism a dangerous act.



This systematic persecution is designed to create a chilling effect—where citizens are too afraid to voice their concerns, leaving the government free to operate without scrutiny.





3. Media Manipulation: The Death of Press Freedom



A free and independent media is the cornerstone of any democracy, ensuring that governments remain accountable to the people. Under President Hichilema, Zambia’s media landscape has become one-sided and heavily censored.



State-Controlled Propaganda



Public broadcasters have been turned into mouthpieces for the ruling party, providing only positive coverage of the government while ignoring or discrediting opposition voices.





Attacks on Independent Journalism



Media outlets that publish investigative reports or critical articles face legal threats or financial strangulation. Journalists are harassed and detained.



Censorship and Misinformation



The government has aggressively controlled the flow of information, ensuring that only narratives favorable to Hichilema’s administration reach the public. Online platforms are also monitored, with cyber laws used to silence dissenting voices.



By stifling free speech and suppressing independent reporting, Hichilema ensures that citizens remain misinformed and unable to challenge his government’s abuses effectively.





4. Erosion of Civil Liberties: The Rise of Police State Tactics



Basic civil liberties—freedom of speech, assembly, and association—have been systematically stripped away under Hichilema’s rule.



Draconian Laws and Restrictions



Under the guise of “maintaining order,” the government has imposed severe restrictions on public gatherings, effectively banning opposition rallies and peaceful demonstrations.





Arbitrary Arrests and Police Brutality



Security forces operate with impunity, using brutal force against critics. The pattern of arbitrary arrests and political detentions has risen sharply, indicating a deliberate strategy to instill fear among the public.



Judicial Harassment of Activists



Civil society organizations, once vibrant defenders of democracy, now face legal threats and deregistration attempts. Many activists have either been silenced or forced to flee the country.



These measures confirm that Zambia is no longer a democracy where citizens can freely express their views without fear of retaliation.





5. Selective Enforcement of the Law: Legalizing Oppression



The rule of law has been replaced by a system of selective justice, where laws are enforced based on political loyalty rather than legal merit.



Opposition Leaders Prosecuted While Government Allies Remain Untouchable



While opposition figures face immediate prosecution for minor offenses, corrupt government officials and allies of the ruling party operate with complete impunity.





Corruption Investigations as Political Weapons



Anti-corruption efforts have been selectively applied to target political rivals while shielding those loyal to Hichilema’s administration.



Delayed Justice for Victims of State Violence



Despite numerous cases of police brutality, enforced disappearances, and illegal detentions, victims rarely see justice, as the system favors those in power.



This weaponization of the legal system is a fundamental tool of authoritarian regimes, used to eliminate opposition while protecting loyalists.





6. Economic Deception and Public Betrayal



Beyond governance failures, Hichilema’s administration has worsened Zambia’s economic crisis while deceiving the public with false promises.



Rising Cost of Living



Inflation has skyrocketed, and ordinary citizens struggle with the high cost of food, fuel, and electricity.



Broken Campaign Promises



Pledges to reduce unemployment, improve education, and cut government waste have not been honored. Instead, austerity measures have worsened living conditions for millions.





IMF and Foreign Control



The government’s over-reliance on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has led to policies that benefit international creditors at the expense of Zambian citizens.



Instead of prioritizing the well-being of Zambians, Hichilema’s administration is more focused on maintaining power and enriching its inner circle.





Conclusion: The Time for Action is Now



Zambia is no longer a true democracy. Under President Hakainde Hichilema, the country has transformed into a repressive state where dissent is crushed, media is controlled, institutions are corrupted, and the rule of law is manipulated to serve political ends.



If Zambians remain silent, this slide into dictatorship will only accelerate. Citizens, civil society organizations, and opposition groups must unite to demand a return to genuine democratic governance. International bodies and democratic nations must also hold Hichilema accountable for his undemocratic actions.



The choice is clear: Will Zambia allow itself to be ruled by a dictator, or will its people rise to reclaim their democracy? The future of the nation depends on the courage of its citizens to resist oppression and demand justice.



The time to act is now. Zambia must fight for its democracy before it is lost forever.