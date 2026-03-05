Why I resigned from the UPND
As of 3rd March, 2026, I tendered in my membership resignation from the ruling UPND.
In his address to councillors two days ago, President Hakainde Hichilema repeatedly said, “For two to walk together, they must agree.”
Well, since we formed government in 2021 I haven’t agreed or indeed walked together with the UPND in Sinda on many issues affecting the people of Sinda.
Since 2021 I have criticized how the UPND in Sinda has betrayed the people of Sinda and President HH himself on FISP, civil service employment opportunities, CDF contracts and loans, and many other government empowerment opportunities.
Instead of uplifting the welfare of the people of Sinda, these much publicized government empowerment programs have left a lot of people in Sinda wounded.
And to the people of Sinda when President HH says, “Salt sana, Salt sana,” it’s like he is calling for salt to be rubbed in their wounds kuti vibabe maningi.
These criticisms of the UPND in Sinda have made my colleagues, now former, very unhappy with me so much so that in 2022 they removed me from the Sinda UPND officials Whatsapp group, stopped inviting me to UPND meetings and activities despite the fact that I am the one who recruited most of them into the UPND from the MMD in 2014-2015 and trained all UPND election agents in Sinda for the 2021 elections that ushered the UPND into government.
I have therefore decided to leave the UPND altogether, bring these issues affecting the people of Sinda into this year’s elections, let the people themselves judge as I prosecute these issues as their advocate, their “lawyer,” their parliamentary candidate in Sinda Constituency.
And when all is done and said after 13 August, 2026, we want justice to prevail for the people of Sinda.
Who are you? nobody seems to know you.
Anyways, whoever you’re, go well, nobody will miss you, politics goes on whether you’re in or not.
I can’t see your name anywhere, are you a Councillor or an MP? But whoever you are, how do you substantiate your allegations now because you are saying you have not walked together with UPND since forming government in 2021. You were even removed from UPND WhatsApp group but you never thought of resigning until now. So what are you trying to achieve because the first term is almost ending and you personally what have you done for the people of Sinda? Probably you have done nothing and you want to put your failures on others. Ask Hon. Chabinga or Hon Sunday Chanda, all the 156 Constituencies are receiving the same amount of CDF and has been a game changer. Why are things different in Sinda to make you resign when you are supposed to be in the front line fostering and implementing development? Something wrong somewhere there. You should have worked hard to put things in order, resignation does not and cannot solve anything, it’s actually the first sign of failure. By resigning, you have abandoned the people.