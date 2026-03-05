Why I resigned from the UPND



As of 3rd March, 2026, I tendered in my membership resignation from the ruling UPND.





In his address to councillors two days ago, President Hakainde Hichilema repeatedly said, “For two to walk together, they must agree.”





Well, since we formed government in 2021 I haven’t agreed or indeed walked together with the UPND in Sinda on many issues affecting the people of Sinda.





Since 2021 I have criticized how the UPND in Sinda has betrayed the people of Sinda and President HH himself on FISP, civil service employment opportunities, CDF contracts and loans, and many other government empowerment opportunities.





Instead of uplifting the welfare of the people of Sinda, these much publicized government empowerment programs have left a lot of people in Sinda wounded.





And to the people of Sinda when President HH says, “Salt sana, Salt sana,” it’s like he is calling for salt to be rubbed in their wounds kuti vibabe maningi.





These criticisms of the UPND in Sinda have made my colleagues, now former, very unhappy with me so much so that in 2022 they removed me from the Sinda UPND officials Whatsapp group, stopped inviting me to UPND meetings and activities despite the fact that I am the one who recruited most of them into the UPND from the MMD in 2014-2015 and trained all UPND election agents in Sinda for the 2021 elections that ushered the UPND into government.





I have therefore decided to leave the UPND altogether, bring these issues affecting the people of Sinda into this year’s elections, let the people themselves judge as I prosecute these issues as their advocate, their “lawyer,” their parliamentary candidate in Sinda Constituency.





And when all is done and said after 13 August, 2026, we want justice to prevail for the people of Sinda.