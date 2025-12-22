Why I spoke up on attacks against Christians in Nigeria — Nicki Minaj

American rapper Nicki Minaj has explained why she decided to publicly speak out about reported attacks against Christians in Nigeria, saying the country is personally important to her and the stories she has heard are deeply troubling.

Nicki made this known during a surprise appearance at AmericaFest, where she was asked about Nigeria and her recent comments on religious persecution.

According to her, Nigeria is not just another country she talks about online. She revealed that her pastor is Nigerian and that she has a strong fan base in the country, popularly known as Nigerian Barbs. These personal connections, she said, made it impossible for her to stay silent.

The rapper said reports of Christians being kidnapped, attacked, or killed during church activities should worry the entire world, not just Nigerians.

In her words, hearing that people are being harmed simply because of their faith is something that should spark outrage globally.

Nicki also made it clear that she is done keeping quiet on issues of faith and persecution, stressing that silence only empowers oppression. She said she and others are no longer willing to be bullied into silence and will continue to speak up for Christians wherever they are in the world.

She went on to talk about religious freedom, noting that many people take it for granted, especially in countries where worship is protected by law. According to her, there are people across the world who have to hide just to pray, and they deserve to be remembered and supported.

Her comments come weeks after she reacted to a social media post by former US President Donald Trump, who claimed that Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. At the time, Nicki expressed gratitude for the freedom to worship and condemned the persecution of people based on religion.

During her AmericaFest appearance, Nicki also praised Trump and Vice President JD Vance, saying they understand the concerns of everyday people. She added that Christians also face challenges in the United States, and strong leadership is necessary to protect religious freedom everywhere.