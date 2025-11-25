WHY IS AFRICA STILL POOR?



Written By: Chadrin Nseemani



Africa is a continent blessed beyond measure , rich soil, priceless minerals, powerful rivers, brilliant young people, and cultures that breathe strength. Yet, despite all this abundance, many of our nations still struggle with poverty. The question is painful but necessary. why is Africa still poor?





First, our biggest enemy has never been a lack of resources, it has been a lack of control over those resources. For generations, Africa has produced the raw materials that build the world, but we have rarely been the ones to process, refine, or profit from them. We export diamonds, gold, copper, cobalt, and oil and import poverty. Until we own the entire value chain, true wealth will continue slipping through our fingers.





Second, corruption remains one of the sharpest knives cutting the continent’s progress. When leaders misuse public resources, steal opportunities, and put personal gain above national development, the people suffer while a few grow rich. Africa cannot rise on broken foundations.





Third, Africa has been kept in a cycle of dependence. Loans, aid, and external partnerships often come with conditions that limit our growth. No nation can prosper when it is told what to do, how to do it, and who to do it with. We must stand on our feet and invest in African solutions for African problems.





Lastly, we must acknowledge the mindset issue. Poverty can become a mentality, a belief that success belongs to other continents. But once young Africans realise that innovation, discipline, and unity are weapons stronger than poverty, everything changes. The future of Africa lies not just in our minerals, but in our mindset.





Africa is not poor! Africa has been made poor.

But the moment we take ownership, fight corruption, process our resources, and believe in ourselves, the world will finally witness the true power of this continent.



And that day is coming.



— By Chadrin Nseemani