WHY IS GBM ENJOYING GASSING AMNESTY? HAS SOMEONE BEEN BRIBED TO SHIELD HIM AND PF OR IS IT SABOTAGE TO GET HH BLAMED FOR PF PAST CRIMES?

Our Editorial(KOSWE)

Those that have been following this news organisation for years now, can attest to the fact that we are one of the few that religiously covered the issues of gassing Zambians which saw over 21 people being gassed to death.

During our investigations, we were not shy to expose how the PF wanted to use that scheme to incriminate then opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.

We went further and named the masterminds behind that Political scheme that was led by the PF regime and we can safely state that one of the pioneers is Kaizar Zulu who is Former President Edgar Lungu’s Political Advisor.

As we are reporting, Kaizar Zulu with the support of some compromised officers is hiding in one of the countries that Lungu had turned into a second home and learnt a lot of political intimidation.

These compromised officers are apparently the ones investigating most criminal matters facing top PF officials including corruption but they cannot reach a conclusion because they are paid by PF to stop the cases and also embarrass President Hakainde Hichilema.

Dear esteemed followers. You may be aware that recently PF cadre Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba also known as GBM was summoned by the police and the very highly compromised officers interviewed him and on the same day, they granted him AMNESTY, meaning his utterances that he knew who the gassers were, would not be taken serious.

There is an agreement of corruption and bribery between investigating officers of the gassing matters, many criminal matters and PF and in particular GBM and all.

And their aim is to embarrass President Hakainde Hichilema by first through Edgar Lungu funding mouthpieces like Chilufya Tayali accuse Hichilema and even Chief Mukuni of being behind gassing and then the same compromised officers will be moving in to arrest these lumpens while moving towards closing the cases as you, Zambians will eventually start saying that: Let’s move on and forget about those who died as a result of gassing.

This is political conspiracy and as a News organisation specialised in investigations and political issues can reveal that unless the officers handling these sensitive matters are changed or warned, these matters will go nowhere but get innocent President Hakainde Hichilema blamed or indeed suffer the same injustices he suffered when he was in opposition.

Why are officers and their commanders failing to update the Nation on gassing? Is it Hichilema’s job? This is their job unless they are being misled by the officers they are sending or sitting on hard facts which incriminates their supposedly PF friendly forces.

Having covered politics and been involved in investigative reporting, we can safely say that a President is failed by his appointees especially when they lack political and economic foresight in line with that of his as they begin to take his kindness for weakness and they tend to abuse this knowing that a lay person will just be saying tha the buck stops at the President.

We saw this during Chiluba and his flamboyant shoes and international reserves, we saw it during Mwanawasa when he tried to fight corruption by using some of Chiluba’s people and in no time he died under circumstances hidden from the public eye.

Rupiah Banda had to take to stage and expel some of his Members of Parliament who were working with the PF and warned of wiping them out of their constituencies.

Micheal Sata couldn’t even last long though he tried to remove the people left in the system by Rupiah Banda while Edgar made sure that anyone who showed colours of red, was kicked out and that is how he secured his corruption and hold onto power for a longer period and left behind a system very aligned to PF.

Currently, most people left in government and being fronted by top government officials to fight the past, present and future corruption and criminal offences are incapable because they were either stealing together with those from the former regime or pure accomplices and therefore, they would rather paint Hichilema black and call him vindictive as that makes them survive.

Are you aware that each time these officers are required by law to escalate matters of gassing, the PF tells them not to forget who left them in government including that they were paid to cover up such matters? This is the predicament and as long as these compromised officers continue getting bribes from top PF officials, no one will be convicted and no one will be found wanting and instead they will turn the fight against past criminality and corruption into a political circus and call Hichilema as one practicing politics of witch-hunt.

One time Chiluba said: Ichi chintu mwalwisha, tekwesha ukupela bambi pakuti balelya, bakene notufumo and simply put that Chiluba was telling his party members that don’t allow those who don’t believe in your party’s vision to come and destroy it and get rich at the expense of Zambians and yourselves and front line party members.

Therefore, it is not about Hakainde Hichilema but you, as a Zambian, UPND member and voter that you have to be responsible enough and demand for answers from the PF, the compromised officers enjoying the current good heart, kindness and organised way of trying to run a country by your President which is equivalent to the Western world though many say: Africa is Africa.

This is purely our factual Editorial and we reserve the right to call a spade a spade and not a spoon.

-Koswe