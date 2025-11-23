WHY IS TASILA LUNGU STILL BEING PAID FOR FOING NOTHING AS A MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT FOR CHAWAMA CONSTITUENCY, LAURA MITI WONDERS
She Writes
When you think about it, Tasila Lungu should probably come back to work until the date of President Lungu’s burial is set.
There is no work place where anyone can be away for so long, and be paid. Unless, of course, they are unwell. Even with illness, halfpay, unpaid leave then separation on medical grounds, kicks in.
If Ms Lungu feels she must be in South Africa, until the empasse over her father’s burial is over, maybe she should take unpaid leave, if that facility exists with Parliament.
There is no justifiable reason why taxpayers should continue to pay a salary for a Member of Parliament, who is waiting for a burial that does not even have a date.
No human resource processes can justify this, especially that Tasila is an adult daughter and not a widow.
We are setting precedents here. Is what Tasila is being allowed going to be the standard for all MPs who have complicated personal situations.
The fact that her late father was the President, should not accord the Chawama MP special privileges
Surely, there is a point at which plain logic has to come into play, in this matter.
Laura you are the same clan that shouts at the speaker when says what you have just said.
There was a push forward for by-election. It is met by nasty critics.
You are confusing the Speaker.
Leave Tasila alone. It is not her fault that an evil spirit is insisting on touching her father’s dead body. She is within her rights to protect her father from witchcraft rituals and evil people from the dark world.
“HE THAT DIGS HOLES FOR OTHERS, SHALL HIMSELF BE BURIED IN THEM.”-EDITH NAWAKWI.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.