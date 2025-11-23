WHY IS TASILA LUNGU STILL BEING PAID FOR FOING NOTHING AS A MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT FOR CHAWAMA CONSTITUENCY, LAURA MITI WONDERS





When you think about it, Tasila Lungu should probably come back to work until the date of President Lungu’s burial is set.





There is no work place where anyone can be away for so long, and be paid. Unless, of course, they are unwell. Even with illness, halfpay, unpaid leave then separation on medical grounds, kicks in.





If Ms Lungu feels she must be in South Africa, until the empasse over her father’s burial is over, maybe she should take unpaid leave, if that facility exists with Parliament.





There is no justifiable reason why taxpayers should continue to pay a salary for a Member of Parliament, who is waiting for a burial that does not even have a date.





No human resource processes can justify this, especially that Tasila is an adult daughter and not a widow.





We are setting precedents here. Is what Tasila is being allowed going to be the standard for all MPs who have complicated personal situations.





The fact that her late father was the President, should not accord the Chawama MP special privileges





Surely, there is a point at which plain logic has to come into play, in this matter.