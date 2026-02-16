Why is Trump Constantly Living in Obama’s Shadow?



Former U.S. President Barack Obama has finally reacted after a racist AI-generated video depicting him and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes was shared online by President Donald Trump.





The video, which circulated widely on social media last week, showed the Obamas with ape bodies — imagery long associated with racist attacks against Black public figures. The post quickly drew outrage and renewed debate about political discourse in the United States.





Trump later claimed he had not seen the portion of the video showing the Obamas. He said the clip was shared by staff and insisted he would not apologise.





Trump has never hidden his dislike for his predecessor. He frequently refers to him as “Barack Hussein Obama,” deliberately emphasising his middle name — a move critics say is meant to question Obama’s identity and legitimacy.





But for many observers, sharing a racially charged AI-generated video marks a new low.



After several days of silence, Obama addressed the issue during a talk show interview published Saturday.





“There’s this sort of clown show that’s happening in social media and on television,” Obama said. “There doesn’t seem to be any shame about this among people who used to feel like you had to have some sort of decorum and a sense of propriety and respect for the office.”





Beyond the personal animosity between the two men, the incident also highlights a deeper concern: the growing use of artificial intelligence to create and spread manipulated political content.





As AI tools become more accessible, the line between satire, misinformation, and racial incitement is becoming increasingly blurred — raising fresh questions about accountability in the digital age.



#MMINews