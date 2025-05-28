Why is University of Zambia lecturer, Dr. Lubinda Haabazoka saying President Hichilema has scored 8.5 out of 10?(85%)?





Amb.Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;



Many have stated that President Hakainde Hichilema has lamentably failed and these last four years constitute an unfortunate loss to Zambia.



● He has accumulated more foreign debt, $ 3.4 billion in 3 years. He found Zambia’s foreign debt at $ 11.9 billion and bot its sitting at $15.3 billion… Although the IMF said it’s actually standing at $ 21 billion.





● the exchange rate has remained volatile making the Zambian Kwacha one of the worst performing currencies against the basket of top world currencies.



● the debt restructuring process was bungled. It has not achieved the intended benefits. Further no debt forgiveness or debt cancellation was acheived. Further the Zambian Government has not pursued the new initiative to cancel the entire debt for poor countries being advocated by the Vatican campaigning this initiative in the Jubilee year.



The Vatican was instrumental in the earlier multilateral debt cancelation for poor countries where Zambia’s $7billion debt was forgiven in 2007.



Further President Hichilema failed to capitalise on the cordial and historical relationship between Zambia and China as the biggest bilateral creditor and couldn’t pursue total debt cancellation.



● Debt reschedule was so bungled that Zambia continues to pay high debt service and the reschedule only shifted the birden to a future government.





● For over 3 years, President Hakainde Hichilema has failed to resolve the cost of living crisis and the associated high cost of essential foodstuffs, mealie-meal, fuel, cooking oil, electricity and other living expenses.



● Hichilema’s strenth would have been the restoration of a good economy as he touted himself as a good economist. It has been his archilles heel!

● the human rights record has fallen significantly with extra judicial killings, torture,and inhuman treatment.





● the enactment of laws such as cyber security and cyber crimes Acts that have rolled back the democratic development and has undermined rights and freedoms of citizens.



● the unilateral and sinister decision to embark on constitutional amendments against the strong objection by civil society, the Church and other ley stakeholders.



● President Hichilema has destroyed Zambia’s good governance record by attempting to anhilate the Opposition, meddling in their affairs, abusing state institutions, and imprisoning critics, political opponents and rivals.





● obliteraring the independence and autonomy of democratic institutions and destroying the seperation of powers amonts yhe Executive, Legislature and Judiciary.



● actively fostering tyrsny and a dictatorship

Even Presodent Hichilema has valued his own record as about 50%.





Clearly the remarks by Dr. Haabazoka are therefore, merely patronising and meant to be pleasing to the ears of the UPND.