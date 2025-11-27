WHY IS WATCHDOG SO MUCH AGAINST THIS MAN, THEY VILIFY HIM ALMOST EVERY OTHER DAY, FORGETTING THAT THEY ARE ACTUALLY EXPOSING THE UPND GOVT- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali

WHY IS WATCHDOG SO MUCH AGAINST THIS MAN, THEY VILIFY HIM ALMOST EVERY OTHER DAY, FORGETTING THAT THEY ARE ACTUALLY EXPOSING THE UPND GOVT

==============

Instead of fighting against the political missiles coming right into the Presidential compound, the deadliest UPND propaganda F-35 fighter jet is busy fighting this guy over fuel supply and other tenders.



This is misplaced energy and is attracting more criticism because Zambia Watchdog is actually revealing that there’s corruption in the UPND government. The opposition and other interest groups can take advantage of this to attack the UPND government.





Now, the issue is that whoever runs ZWD doesn’t supply fuel or anything to the Zambian Government, so whatever they write is coming from other tenderpreneurs who are blinded by their selfishness to pay ZWD to write these stories, which conversely dent the image of the Government.





Whatever the inner fights over tenders in the UPND government, should not be brought out by the UPND themselves; this is irresponsible.





At the moment, the focus should be on countering the malicious propaganda being unleashed on President Hichilema and his Government instead of washing dirty linen in public for others to pick up and use against the UPND.





BaZWD (or whoever runs it, I can mention your names but we are on the same team), give it a break before you draw all of us into this.





If you are being paid to write stories on a particular businessman, what will stop me from also getting money from another businessman to attack your people? But where will that take us?





I need money too, maybe I should reach out to Shashi Patel, or Gulamu, or whoever, to pay me to take on those who are paying for such articles. Remember no businessman is unblemished, so careful when you throw stones at others.





As a Party in power you need all businessmen to be on your side, otherwise you risk frustrating others to start supporting your opponents. BE WISE, DON’T BE SELFISH.





Basically, all I’m saying is that let’s focus on the real danger here; we have a lot to do, not causing more damage to the UPND Government.



TAYALI, THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!