⛔ VIEWPOINT: Why Kalimanshi’s Defection Matters for UPND



The defection of Innocent Kalimanshi to the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) is not an ordinary crossover. It is politically symbolic, strategically calculated, and deeply rooted in the lived realities of Lusaka’s urban politics.





Kalimanshi is not a soft-spoken cadre with a clean technocratic résumé. He rose to prominence during the Patriotic Front (PF) era as a feared and influential market enforcer, particularly around Intercity Bus Terminus and surrounding trading hubs. For years, his name was associated with political intimidation, street disruption, and the rough enforcement culture that defined PF’s relationship with informal traders and youth groups in Lusaka.





This background is precisely what makes his move politically significant.



By defecting to UPND and publicly apologising to youths “for any wrongdoing,” Kalimanshi is attempting a moral reset. But beyond personal reconciliation, his defection signals a reorientation of street power. He understands the language of markets, bus stations, and informal economies. He speaks to young men who do not attend policy forums but decide elections through presence, mobilisation, and mood.





For UPND, this is less about forgiveness and more about electoral pragmatism.



Urban Lusaka, especially areas like Chawama, Kanyama, Garden, and major markets, has historically been volatile political terrain. These spaces are shaped by personality, and proximity rather than ideology. Kalimanshi brings with him credibility in those circles, not because he is loved in a traditional sense, but because he is known and understood.





His statement praising President Hakainde Hichilema for curbing political violence and redirecting youths toward productive livelihoods aligns neatly with UPND’s broader narrative of restoring order without repression.





It also allows the ruling party to reframe former PF street figures not as enemies, but as “reformed actors” within a new political culture.





UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda’s decision to openly welcome Kalimanshi, alongside more than 3,000 defectors, underscores this strategy. The message is clear: the ruling party is not only consolidating elite support but also absorbing grassroots power brokers, especially those who once destabilised urban spaces.





This defection also lands at a critical political moment. Lusaka remains central to national perception, media narratives, and opposition momentum. Even beyond the immediate Chawama parliamentary by-election, the capital is a testing ground for August 2026.





Neutralising or co-opting former PF mobilisers reduces the risk of street-level disruption while expanding UPND’s reach among politically restless youth.





Still, the move is not without risk. Kalimanshi’s past will follow him, and critics will question whether UPND is rehabilitating political violence or merely repackaging it. How the ruling party deploys him whether as a disciplined organiser or an unchecked mobiliser, will determine whether this defection strengthens governance or merely shifts old habits under a new banner.





For now, the political logic is unmistakable.



UPND is not just campaigning in conference halls and rallies. It is reengineering the street, one defection at a time.



