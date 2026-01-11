⛔ VIEWPOINT: Why Kalimanshi’s Defection Matters for UPND
The defection of Innocent Kalimanshi to the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) is not an ordinary crossover. It is politically symbolic, strategically calculated, and deeply rooted in the lived realities of Lusaka’s urban politics.
Kalimanshi is not a soft-spoken cadre with a clean technocratic résumé. He rose to prominence during the Patriotic Front (PF) era as a feared and influential market enforcer, particularly around Intercity Bus Terminus and surrounding trading hubs. For years, his name was associated with political intimidation, street disruption, and the rough enforcement culture that defined PF’s relationship with informal traders and youth groups in Lusaka.
This background is precisely what makes his move politically significant.
By defecting to UPND and publicly apologising to youths “for any wrongdoing,” Kalimanshi is attempting a moral reset. But beyond personal reconciliation, his defection signals a reorientation of street power. He understands the language of markets, bus stations, and informal economies. He speaks to young men who do not attend policy forums but decide elections through presence, mobilisation, and mood.
For UPND, this is less about forgiveness and more about electoral pragmatism.
Urban Lusaka, especially areas like Chawama, Kanyama, Garden, and major markets, has historically been volatile political terrain. These spaces are shaped by personality, and proximity rather than ideology. Kalimanshi brings with him credibility in those circles, not because he is loved in a traditional sense, but because he is known and understood.
His statement praising President Hakainde Hichilema for curbing political violence and redirecting youths toward productive livelihoods aligns neatly with UPND’s broader narrative of restoring order without repression.
It also allows the ruling party to reframe former PF street figures not as enemies, but as “reformed actors” within a new political culture.
UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda’s decision to openly welcome Kalimanshi, alongside more than 3,000 defectors, underscores this strategy. The message is clear: the ruling party is not only consolidating elite support but also absorbing grassroots power brokers, especially those who once destabilised urban spaces.
This defection also lands at a critical political moment. Lusaka remains central to national perception, media narratives, and opposition momentum. Even beyond the immediate Chawama parliamentary by-election, the capital is a testing ground for August 2026.
Neutralising or co-opting former PF mobilisers reduces the risk of street-level disruption while expanding UPND’s reach among politically restless youth.
Still, the move is not without risk. Kalimanshi’s past will follow him, and critics will question whether UPND is rehabilitating political violence or merely repackaging it. How the ruling party deploys him whether as a disciplined organiser or an unchecked mobiliser, will determine whether this defection strengthens governance or merely shifts old habits under a new banner.
For now, the political logic is unmistakable.
UPND is not just campaigning in conference halls and rallies. It is reengineering the street, one defection at a time.
If it is true that Kalimanshi has been accepted as a PF defector to UPND,then I will shudder to the core.Kalimanshi is the epitome PF thuggery and lawlessness that turnished PF even beyond our boarders.There is a picture of red Kalimanshi taking over the duties of ADC to the former army commander during a visit of US ambassador to General staff traoning college in Kamwala.The red guy assembled a group of thugs calling themselves the Americans going around with the American flag to commit crimes
This man is supposed to be in jail and not laundering himself with UPND colors.Bwana Imenda,you have missed it this time.Let UPND win or loose the Chawama seat without this man,otherwise,prepare for a diplomatic fallout
You will remember this post
Thank you ba MuZambian for the reminder. I am equally appalled by this move by the UPND SG. The article is talking about Mr. Kalimanshi bringing in 3,000 defectors. Where does the loyalty of these defectors lie? Of course with their boss, Mr. Kalimanshi! He is going into the UPND with his power base and you cannot dismiss this as being insignificant. Sooner rather later, UPND will be overwhelmed just like MMD was overrun by UNIP defectors and PF by MMD defectors.
Prov. 13:20 says “He who walks with the wise becomes wise but he who keeps the company of fools suffers harm”. The cost of Kalimanshi company will be heavy on UPND. It might look like smart political strategy but it will end in tears for UPND.
I have always doubted the People’s brief… This should just be called the UPND brief. It’s a Propaganda mouth piece for the UPND.
Supporting the defection of a Thug , Innocent Kalimanshi to the UPND and trying to spin it so that it looks like a great pragmatic move is unbelievable!
When ECZ was talking about Cadres going to Chawama to disrupt the Elections, I said it…Cadres are in the UPND. They are now getting 3000 thugs to join the UPND red Shirts…the fascia di combatimento for more Terror against the people of Zambia…and the People’s brief is supporting this???!!!
Hakainde’s Zambia!