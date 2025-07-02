“Why Me” Disappearance Will Haunt President Hichilema- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

“Why Me” Disappearance Will Haunt President Hichilema



In their minds, Zambia Police from the CID at Service Headquarters can capture, abduct and transport “Why Me” (Francis Kapwepwe) to Lusaka, torture him to his death at Lilayi Police Station, allow their newspapers Koswe, CIC and Kalemba report about the matter extensively and then the matter dies? with Francis Kapwepwe?





When reports emerged on 9th June 2025, that Kapwepwe had died in police detention after extensive beatings and torture, Zambia Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga issued a strange and uncharacteristic statement, denouncing reports from State House rogue media, Koswe, UPND’s CIC and reports from Kalemba distancing the Police from the case of “Why Me”.





Hamoonga claimed that “Why Me” was not in their custody and detailed reports that were running for days in their online newspapers that he was captured from Harare (or Chirundu) by officers from Service Headquarters were not true.





This case adds to the other cases of exta-judicial killings done by the police. But this case is even more serious, its a disappearance…meaning officers took a life and commutted fresh case of cover up and colluded extensively to disappear the remains of the suspect.





What I know is that every life is sacred, and whatever his crimes, “Why Me” deserved to live….it doesn’t matter how hard you collude and try to disappear a life, it’s just not possible. Someone will be held accountable.