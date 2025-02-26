Why Mpezeni drinks blood



WHEN the black bull falls, speared by the sharp assegai of Induna Lukezo, silence envelopes the Ngoni Mthenguleni grounds.



Then, as Mushamunye, the senior most induna carries the wooden bowl brimming with warm blood to the revered Ngwenyama, Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people, everyone present watches in solemn reverence.





This is as witnessed by this writer on February 22, 2025 at Mthenguleni main arena during the main day of the Ncwala Ceremony.



The drinking of blood is a moment steeped in history – a practice passed down through generations.





Paramount Chief Mpezeni drinks the fresh blood not as a mere act but as a bridge between the past and the present, the living and the dead, the seen and the unseen.





According to Ngoni history, this ritual, known as Mnikelo is the climax of the Ncwala ceremony and a spectacle of Ngoni heritage, a reaffirmation of kingship and a sacred thanksgiving to God and the ancestors for the harvest.



It is believed that as the King drinks the fresh blood, he is meditating and communicating with God and ancestors to give thanks for the good harvest.





The blood in the Ngwembe (wooden bowl) is more than liquid, it is sacrifice, power and connection.



The bull chosen for this ritual is not just any other beast, it is a creature of history, sourced from Chief Mishoro’s kraal, the place where the mother of Mpezeni the first, Soseya once resided.





This act ties the sacrifice to the royal lineage, making it an offering worthy of the ancestors.



And guess what! The bull is expected to die in a single strike and anything less is an ill omen.





The Ngoni king is called Ngwenyama meaning the Lion King and like a lion, he must taste the blood first before feasting.



As it is in the wild, the lion drinks the blood of its prey before devouring it to demonstrate dominion.



Mpezeni’s act mirrors this, affirming his supremacy over his people and his connection to the warrior spirit of his ancestors.





As the warm blood touches his lips, the king is believed to be in deep meditation, communicating with the spirits of the past, thanking them for the harvest and seeking their guidance for the future.





The ancestors, who once roamed the lands in battle, who led great migrations, who built a kingdom on conquest and resilience are honoured in the blood.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, February 26, 2025