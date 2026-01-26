Why Oliver Sepiso Shalala  should be the UPND Media Director- George N. Mtonga

By George N. Mtonga



Why Oliver Sepiso Shalala should be the UPND Media Director.





There are career politicians in Zambia and there are party members and then ideologists. Who is a UPND ideologist? A UPND ideologist is a UPND member who supports the party based on its stated ideological goals. As a liberal, Oliver is committed to the rule of law, the zambian constitution, free markets, free education and public heath. These are beliefs that dont and wont change.





As media director, he would be more strategic in communicating our party beliefs. He would be useful in that world, and can easily deploy media assets all over the country.





Even when you see him now, oliver responds to every issue. Drafts up a rebuttal, provides guidance and engages in debates with anyone and everyone.





This is what a party.media director needs to be. In fact, knowing that he is out there allows some of us who are equally party ideologists to be comfortable that even if we miss something oliver will be there to catch it.





UPND needs more communicators!!



Oliver for UPND media director makes sense.