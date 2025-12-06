Why pay Davido $100,000 while Zambian stars get peanuts? – OC

AMERICAN-based Zambian artiste O’Brien Siame alias OC Osiliation has sparked chaos online after calling out promoters for writing six-figure cheques for Davido while handing local artistes peanuts.

OC said Zambian music will remain stuck in the shadows as long as promoters continue worshipping international acts and overlook homegrown talent.

According to him, the real growth will only come when the country respects its own musicians and culture.

He questioned how promoters can comfortably pull out US$100,000 for Davido, yet struggle to pay even half of that amount to Zambian names like Yo Maps and Mampi, who dominate the local market.

OC argued that cash being sent to foreign acts should be used to build Zambia’s own stars into continental heavyweights.

“Instead of paying Davido US$100,000 why cant you pay Yo Maps and Mampi US$50,000 each? Stop the bullshit and start supporting your local artistes. If not, artistes need to boycott on performances. Let’s see if promoters will have money to bring international artists to every show,” he stated in his Facebook post.

He also urged his fellow artistes to refrain from accepting cheap gigs and free shows for exposure, stating that this is why promoters don’t take local artistes seriously.

Music, he said, is a business and bills must be paid, families must be fed, and artistes deserve rates that match their value.

“No one goes to work without getting paid. Music is a big business, and we deserve to earn from it not just treat it as entertainment or a hobby. Let’s value our craft so the industry can value us too. We must set standards for our brands so that promoters and companies respect us enough to pay what we are worth. Don’t be cheap,” he said.

The artiste even went as far as saying Zambia has talent capable of matching, and even surpassing celebrated names like Davido and Wizkid, but lack of support keeps local stars from reaching that level.

“Why not support them and make them as big as the ones you want to bring from other countries. I think it’s time we started thinking critically and constructively not always thinking like chickens,” wrote OC.

By Sharon Zulu

Kalemba December 6, 2025