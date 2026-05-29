UNBIASED ANALYSIS

An analysis where there is no fear or favor but cuts through the noise and tells the tale raw and unfiltered.



WHY PEACEFUL, NON-AGGRESSIVE POLITICIANS USUALLY NEVER MAKE IT BEYOND A MINISTERIAL POSITION





Politics is not a church. History has taught us that the biggest killer of political ambition beyond a ministerial position is a peaceful, soft political life. If you want to be peaceful, non-aggressive, and loved by everyone, open a church, cooperative or a charity organisation that donates to the poor and vulnerable. There, you will have a bright future.





Here is the simple reason: you can become a Member of Parliament by showing that you understand the challenges in your constituency and that you can represent your constituents well in Parliament. But presidential ambition requires something else. It requires you to build a profile that shows you are a fighter. Someone who is not a pushover. Someone who can stand up and fight for themselves and for others so that when the time comes, people will say, “This is our guy.” This is because removing an incumbent government is not childs play or as we say “childs laugh”.





History, in its many lessons, has given us a long list of politicians who wanted a peaceful and soft political life yet never went beyond a ministerial position, despite expressing presidential or other ambitions. People like Felix Mutati, Given Lubinda, and Nevers Mumba have been jumping from one ruling party to another. This has costed them the presidential material image.





This is the trajectory where promising young politicians like Christopher Kang’ombe and Njikho Musuku are headed. If we held presidential elections today between Kang’ombe and Binwell Mpundu, history has shown us that the odds would favor Binwell. Why? Because while Kang’ombe has shown he can articulate issues soberly and intellectually, Binwell has shown he is a force to reckon with.





People like Harry Kalaba, Given Lubinda, and Chitalu Chilufya always chose peace over confrontation. I am not saying you have to fight every battle. I am saying that your love of peace should not be mistaken for weakness. In politics, perceived weakness is fatal. You need to set an example.





Makebi Zulu has shown what he is made of – rising from an underdog to leader of the Pamodzi Alliance. Mundubile showed what he was made of when he was Leader of the Opposition, speaking out against injustice in Parliament. Garry Nkombo is showing you what he is made of. This is what ticks. This is what sticks.





Back in the day, you had to think twice – and weigh your options carefully – before starting a fight with Michael Chilufya Sata. Even when he announced his presidential ambitions, no sitting president was spared from his venomous attacks. No wonder he was called the King Cobra. That formidable character made it easy for people to choose him as their champion for the problems they were facing. After forming his political party in 2001, he surpassed old political parties in just five years, became the biggest opposition, and won the presidency in 2011. Rupiah Banda could not survive the King Cobra – because he was a peaceful, non-aggressive diplomat who got the presidency by luck.





However, you have to be cognizant of the fact that aggression can win power, but it also usually burns bridges. That is a trade‑off each politician must make. And also bear in mind that aggression alone is not enough but without it, other advantages rarely matter. Just like in the case of Savior Chishimba. He had no strategic aggression, which caused him to go nowhere. People like Charles Milupi have all the money, Fred M’membe has political following, Elias Chipimo was articulate and logical, but without spicing all of this with political aggression, it’s almost impossible to be president.





Chishimba Kambwili is a perfect example of someone who showed the reality of both worlds. He had the necessary aggression during opposition in PF. After PF won, and after he left PF and formed NDC, everyone thought he would be the next president. However, when he rejoined PF to save his own skin – to avoid going to jail – his betrayal of people’s faith showed that he was not as hardcore as everyone thought. He later joined UPND again to avoid going to jail. This destroyed his image so much that he became a non‑factor in the Pamodzi Alliance elections.





Therefore, when you enter the political playing field, you must choose the kind of politician you want to be. Peaceful, non-aggressive, loved by everyone? Or aggressive, formidable, a force to reckon with?



Anyways, the struggle continues.

But victory is certain.



David Chishimba

Revolutionary | Wounded Buffalo | Social Justice & Human Rights Activist/Advocate