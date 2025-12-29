WHY PERFORMANCE REPORTS MATTER—AND WHY CITIZENS SHOULD CARE



The recent address by the Secretary to the Cabinet, together with the Minister of Finance and National Planning’s call for statutory bodies to publish performance reports, carries one clear message: this is not about new rules—it is about doing what the law already requires.





Zambia’s public finance laws are built on a simple principle: public power is exercised in trust. Whether under the Public Finance Management Act, the Planning and Budgeting Act, the Public Debt Management Act, or the Zambia Public Procurement Act, the expectation is the same—transparency, accountability, and ethical leadership are not optional.





For Controlling Officers and Heads and Chief Executive Officers of Public Institutions, this means something very practical. Public resources must be used efficiently, decisions must deliver value for money, and results must be visible.

Planning, spending, and reporting are not box-ticking exercises; they are how leaders show that public funds are delivering real outcomes for citizens.





That is why publishing performance reports matters. It is where promises meet proof. As the Minister of Finance and National Planning has emphasised, every kwacha approved by Parliament must be traceable to results that citizens can see and trust.





This is also consistent with President Hakainde Hichilema’s long-standing reminder that public office is a trust, and leadership is judged by outcomes, not intentions.





The same discipline applies to borrowing and procurement. Debt must be managed transparently so today’s stability does not become tomorrow’s burden.

Procurement must be open and fair so public services, infrastructure, and supplies deliver real value. Where integrity is strong, performance improves. Where it weakens, citizens pay the price.





As Zambia implements the 2026 National Budget—with targets for growth, fiscal discipline, and stronger domestic revenue—this transparency becomes even more important. Strong planning, clear reporting, and early identification of fiscal risks help protect funding for priorities like infrastructure, health, education, and social protection.





But accountability does not rest with institutions alone. Citizens also have a role. When the public, civil society, and the media engage with performance reports, procurement disclosures, and service delivery outcomes, they strengthen accountability and help public institutions stay focused on results.





When leaders report honestly and citizens engage constructively, trust grows, discipline improves, and delivery becomes more effective. That partnership—between accountable leadership and informed citizens—is essential to turning the 2026 Budget from numbers on paper into real progress in people’s lives.