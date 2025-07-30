Why should the ZAMMSA audit report be secretive? – Fred M’membe

Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, through his Director General of the Drug Enforcement Commission, says the ZAMMSA forensic audit report is not for public consumption?





If it is not for public consumption, then who will consume it? Hichilema! But he is full. He has too much on his plate to consume – Edgar’s body, FIC report, and so on and so forth!





Why should the ZAMMSA audit report be secretive? Do they want Zambians to lobby the United States Ambassador to Zambia to release their own report?





Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party