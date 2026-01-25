🟩 WHY THE ARMY WAS SENT TO MUFUMBWE OVER ILLEGAL GOLD MINING



The decision to send soldiers into Mufumbwe District wasn’t just about illegal mining — it was about weapons, foreign nationals, and growing security fears. That’s how UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe explains the military deployment around Kikonge Mine.





Simuuwe says some illegal gold miners in the area are armed and backed by undocumented foreigners who are supplying weapons. Intelligence reports, he says, showed that the situation had moved beyond routine policing, forcing authorities to bring in the army.





He pushed back against opposition leaders who argued that the police should have handled the issue, pointing out that past governments, including the previous administration, had also used military forces when mining-related threats escalated.





Authorities say illegal mining in the region has become linked to broader criminal networks, environmental damage, and cross-border smuggling. Officials believe that without strong intervention, the situation could worsen and threaten both local communities and Zambia’s control over its mineral resources.





Army operations remain active, with patrols, checkpoints, and arrests continuing as security agencies try to contain the situation.