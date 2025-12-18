WHY THE SILENCE? Fury as Police Sit on CCTV in DJ Warras Killing



Outrage is growing over the South African Police Service’s failure to release CCTV footage linked to the brutal killing of popular DJ Warras, as angry citizens demand answers and action.





With modern South Africa blanketed by surveillance cameras, many are asking why crucial footage is allegedly being kept under wraps instead of being shared to help the public identify the suspects before they disappear across borders. In case after case, murders are caught on camera, yet suspects remain at large while families grieve and communities simmer with frustration.





Critics say withholding the footage only fuels suspicion and undermines public trust, especially when time is critical. Social media users have joined the chorus, arguing that crowdsourced information has helped crack cases before, so why not now?





As pressure mounts, the big question remains unanswered: is this about protecting an investigation, or is justice once again slipping through the cracks while killers roam free?