GUEST ARTICLE: Why the US Embassy Removed the Ambassador’s Farewell Video



By Michael Mulusa



Disclaimer: This is my personal opinion based on public information and diplomatic norms. I do not speak for the US Embassy nor I’m I privy to decisions made.





The US Embassy removed Ambassador Michael Gonzales’ farewell video from its social media pages. Many Zambians are wondering why. I think, deleting the video does not mean the US is withdrawing the message. The words were spoken publicly and remain on record as Washington stance.





In my view, the main reason for removal is simple, the speech “seems” to have breached diplomatic protocol. Under the Vienna Convention, ambassadors should not interfere in a host country’s internal affairs. The ambassador’s comments on corruption and selective justice led to an immediate protest from the Zambian government, who called them undiplomatic.





The speech itself doesn’t necessarily breach the Vienna Convention, it is the use of the speech by political forces that can trigger that.





Because the Embassy faced a formal complaint, the embassy acted quickly to de-escalate. Removing the video signals that the US does not want an open diplomatic conflict. It also stops the video from being used as daily ammunition in Zambia’s political debates ahead of elections.





However, taking down the post does not erase the concerns raised. The speech had likely been cleared by Washington beforehand, so it reflects US views. Deleting it was about managing the relationship, not disowning the content. If that speech was done in 2022,23 or 24 it would still have remained but because of the election period, thus taking it down. Why has the speeches made by Michael Gonzales earlier with similar statements not been pulled down but still remain? The time factor





This move actually shows the US values its partnership with Zambia. And issues issues are at stake such as a proposed $2 billion health agreement and critical minerals deals. The other reason is Zambia is a very strategic nation to the US and the US is trying to reduce Chinas influence on Zambia. That was one of the reasons of Kamala Harris visit to Zambia, to reduce Chinas influence on South Central Africa.





By removing the video, the embassy chose long-term cooperation over short-term tension. It is an act of diplomatic repair. The hard words were said, but the US wants to reset and continue working together but the words I repeat “have not been withdrawn” they stand.





The deletion was a pragmatic step to protect relations, not an admission that the speech was wrong or a withdrawal of its message. The speech was accurate and truthful and the message on corruption and selective justice is the message of Washington. Like I stated on my previous post, Zambia is an example to the world in Democracy so selective justice is a hinderous to the Democratic status of Zambia.



Michael M Mulusa

The Voice