Why UPND Will Win the 2026 General Election, The Evidence Speaks





As the 2026 general election draws near, the United Party for National Development (UPND) stands firmly positioned for a resounding victory. Under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, the party has built solid and well-coordinated structures across all ten provinces , a feat that even veteran politicians like Muhabi Lungu have acknowledged.

Unlike in previous election cycles, where opposition parties offered strong competition, this time the opposition is visibly disjointed, fragmented, and lacking in national presence. The UPND, on the other hand, has grown into a truly national party with active grassroots support.





The UPND’s development record is unmatched. Through the unprecedented Constituency Development Fund (CDF) rollout, communities across Zambia have gained control over their own development. New secondary schools, clinics, and skills centers are being built in areas long forgotten.

Roads are being improved, especially in rural constituencies, and bursaries are reaching thousands of vulnerable students. These are real, life-changing developments that speak directly to the needs of the people. Unlike past governments, the UPND has empowered local communities rather than concentrating development in a few urban areas.





Economically, the UPND has made difficult but necessary reforms to stabilize Zambia’s economy. Despite inheriting a massive debt burden and broken systems, the government has lowered inflation, stabilized the kwacha, and restored confidence in Zambia’s economy. Key sectors like mining, agriculture, and energy are being revived, creating more jobs and business opportunities. Internationally, Zambia’s reputation has improved, attracting investors and unlocking financial partnerships that were previously unavailable due to poor governance and corruption under the former regime.





Above all, UPND offers leadership, peace, and direction, something the opposition continues.



By Tobbius Hamunkoyo

UPND Media Team Member