Why use flawed laws to punish people, wonders Andyford Banda

Why use flawed laws to punish people, wonders Andyford Mayele Banda

President Edgar Lungu and family… Disclaimer: I have never ever met H.E. ECL on one on one basis for personal discussion. I have never ever met former first lady Esther Lungu in my life. I don’t have any personal relationship with any member of the family. I have never been a member of PF and never worked with them.

I have a little note though and these are my earnest feelings. Former first lady Madam Esther Lungu has been formally charged and arrested on among others counts the notorious theft of Motor Vehicle.

I can’t imagine what’s going on in the Lungu family. A wife, a woman is the pillar of the house. The question is did she really steal the vehicle or the flawed laws are being used for imingalato? Look people empathy is important. No one should be exempted from the law. But our laws are flawed in most cases and in politics these laws are being used to punish people. Why would Madam Esther Lungu stage a robbery to steal a car when her husband a former President is entitled to vehicles for the rest of his life? This is the same things I have said before, we are not different from the colonialists or apartheid regime leaders who created laws to punish people.

Now I am not saying these laws have been created now. But why behave like everyone using flawed laws to punish people? No, this is not right. Charge her with other things not theft of motor vehicle. No people. No this is not right. Esther Lungu despite whatever the Lungu family has done right or wrong has been our mother.

The only close association she has to politics is supporting her husband. No people. I am so touched that a former first lady like a reserved mother like Esther Lungu can be subjected to sleeping in cells on things that could have been discussed and resolved. Look why can’t we learn from the past that power is not permanent. Why is it that almost everyone who comes to power thinks that they can do as they wish?