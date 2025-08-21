Why use her picture with President Hakainde Hichilema?- Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

Why use her picture with President Hakainde Hichilema?



1. It is clear that from the very moment the sad incident occurred, there has been a great attempt to hide and cover-up this heinous and violent crime. Who is protecting Maria Zaloumis?





2. Official commentary and statements by the Zambia Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga that immediately shifted the blame to the deceased, the victim, accusing the victim of being sent by Fatima, the estranged wife to Nathaniel Chinyeremi Bàrtham, the current partner to Maria Zaloumis and portraying the entire incidence as an act of self-defence by Maria Zaloumis and her team and branding Eric Simfukwe as an intruder.





It must be noted that this is before official investigations were conducted, before police statements were recorded and credible facts gathered.





3. Despite the video evidence showing Maria Zaloumis and her partner actively participating in interviewing the badly beaten, tortured and shackled Eric Simfukwe Kasengele, the Zambia Police, in its statement issued by Lemekani Chirwa, Deputy Commandimg Officer, Central Province, has distanced Maria Zaloumis and only arrested: Nathaniel Bartham, Gift Daka and Fortune Mutangeti (farm irrigators) and Daniel Chilowa (farm manager).





4. The incident that led to the demise of Eric Simfukwe occurred in the day! At 17:00hrs on August 2025 at Farm No. 5 Munyama Farms (Maria Zaloumis farm in Chisamba) reducing the case of an intruder as portrayed by Rae Hamoonga no longer plausible.





5. The convoluted statement from Lemekani Chirwa, Deputy Commanding Officer states that Eric was “apprehended” at 17;00hrs in Chisamba on 16th August 2025, beaten by an alleged mob at 22:00hrs and died at Kabwe General Hospital at 01:10hrs on 17th August 2025.





Maria Zaloumis, of Munyama Farms, (who leases this farm from the family of the late FAZ Vice President, Wilfred Collins Wonani,) is the daughter of Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Board Chairperson, a key figure in the current governance and power in Zambia.





This case is already being interfered withas seen by details and cover-up attempts by authorities.