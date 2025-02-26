GUEST ARTICLE: Why Zambia Needs to Abandon Multiparty Democracy in Favor of Meritocracy

Since the advent of multiparty democracy in 1991, Zambia has witnessed a political system that has increasingly fostered division rather than unity. Political parties, instead of being vehicles for national progress, have become tools for personal ambition, regionalism, and patronage. Instead of focusing on national development, our democracy has devolved into a cycle of elections that promote populism over competence. It is time for Zambia to rethink its governance model and adopt a meritocracy-based democracy, where leadership is earned through proven capability rather than political maneuvering.

The Failure of Multiparty Democracy

Zambia’s multiparty system has led to:

1. Fragmentation and Tribal Politics.

Political parties are often formed along ethnic and regional lines rather than ideological differences, leading to disunity and perpetual divisions. Elections are won by manipulating these divisions rather than by demonstrating leadership competence (Watch the video of Mr Raphael Nakachinda’s campaign message in the just-ended Petauke by-elections).

2. Short-Term, Election-Driven Policies.

Politicians prioritize winning elections over implementing long-term strategies. Every five years, new administrations undo the work of their predecessors, resulting in policy inconsistency and stagnation.

3. Corruption and Patronage.

Political parties rely on patronage networks to survive, leading to widespread corruption as politicians reward their supporters instead of selecting the best individuals to govern.

4. Weak Institutions.

Multiparty democracy has fostered weak governance institutions because political survival depends on personal loyalty rather than institutional integrity.

The Case for a Meritocracy-Based Democracy

A meritocratic system ensures that only the most qualified individuals lead the country. Leaders should be selected based on their skills, experience, and ability to deliver results not based on popularity or regional affiliation. The best examples of successful meritocratic governance are Singapore and China, both of which have transformed their societies through strong, competent leadership.

Lessons from Singapore.

Singapore, under the leadership of Lee Kuan Yew, built a governance model that prioritizes competence over party politics. Ministers and top government officials are selected based on their expertise and experience, not their ability to win votes. As a result, Singapore has one of the world’s most efficient governments, a thriving economy, and a corruption-free public service.

Lessons from China.

China’s governance model is structured to promote leaders who demonstrate exceptional competence. Officials rise through the ranks by proving their effectiveness at local and regional levels before being entrusted with national responsibilities. This system has allowed China to achieve unprecedented economic growth and technological advancement without the instability of multiparty elections.

Implementing a Meritocratic Democracy in Zambia

To adopt a meritocratic democracy, Zambia must:

1. Establish Leadership Criteria.

Government positions should be awarded based on qualifications, leadership experience, and performance in public service. A rigorous vetting system should be introduced to assess competence.

2. Depoliticize Institutions.

The Civil service, judiciary, and state-owned enterprises should be insulated from political interference, ensuring they are run by professionals rather than party loyalists.

3. Introduce a National Leadership Council.

A body of respected experts, academics, business leaders, and technocrats should oversee the selection of national leaders, ensuring the best individuals are entrusted with governance.

4. Limit Electoral Influence in Governance. While elections may still play a role, they should not be the sole determinant of leadership. Instead, performance-based assessments should be integrated into the political system.

Ending!

Zambia’s multiparty democracy has failed to produce competent leadership and has instead deepened societal divisions. By adopting a meritocracy-based democracy, we can ensure that our country is led by the most capable individuals, just as Singapore and China have done. Zambia needs leadership based on ability, not political cadership, if we are to achieve meaningful national development.

Lt Col (RTD) Dr. Chomba Chama

26.02.2025