Why Zimbabwe Paid White Farmers US$20 Million Compensation For Land Reform Seizures – All The Details

Why Zimbabwe Is Paying White Farmers US$20 Million – Explained

The Zimbabwean government has begun compensating farmers affected by the 2000 Land Reform Programme. The payments, totalling US$20 million, are part of a commitment to honour Bilateral Investment Protection and Promotion Agreements (BIPPAs).

Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube confirmed the development, stating:

“I am pleased to announce that the compensation process has begun. We believe that this process is crucial for building trust, honouring our commitments, and ensuring consistency with our Constitution as we address Zimbabwe’s debt challenge.”

The funds were allocated in the 2024 National Budget, with payments starting in January 2025.

Who Is Getting Compensated?

Only farmers from countries that signed and ratified BIPPAs before the Land Reform Programme are eligible. The affected farms belong to citizens from Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and former Yugoslavia.

A total of 94 farms have been approved for compensation. According to government data:

Denmark: 6 farms (US$13.4 million)

Germany: 14 farms (US$14 million)

Netherlands: 46 farms (US$88.2 million)

Switzerland: 27 farms (US$27 million)

Former Yugoslavia: 1 farm (US$3.3 million)

Ambassadors from Germany, the Netherlands, and Switzerland welcomed the payments, saying:

“The framework established by the Government of Zimbabwe leading to the full compensation of affected BIPPA farmers is indeed a historic achievement. We commend the Government’s allocation of funds in the National Budget as of 2024 to make the compensation a reality.”

They also urged Zimbabwe to maintain this “positive momentum.”

Why Is Zimbabwe Paying Compensation Now?

The payments are a key part of Zimbabwe’s efforts to clear its international debt and re-engage with global financial institutions. The compensation aligns with Section 295 (2) of the Constitution, which states:

“Any person whose agricultural land was acquired by the State before the effective date, and whose property rights at the time were guaranteed or protected by an agreement concluded by the Government of Zimbabwe with the Government of another country, is entitled to compensation.”

Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group and champion of Zimbabwe’s Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution Process, said:

“The compensation demonstrates the Government’s goodwill and commitment to building trust in the process and improving investor confidence in the country.”

Zimbabwe is currently implementing a multi-year payment plan to settle outstanding compensation claims, with US$125.9 million still to be paid by 2028.

What Happens Next?

The compensation of BIPPA-protected farms is part of broader economic reforms. The payments fall under the Land Tenure Reforms and Compensation for Former Farm Owners (FFOs) programme, co-chaired by Zimbabwe, Switzerland, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The government has set aside another US$20 million in the 2025 National Budget to continue the payments. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reaffirmed his commitment to resolving Zimbabwe’s arrears and debt situation, stating during a High-Level Structured Dialogue in November 2024:

“Zimbabwe remains committed to the implementation of reforms underpinning the Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution Process, in line with the country’s National Development Strategy 1.”

The government hopes that successfully clearing arrears and compensating affected investors will help unlock new international funding opportunities.