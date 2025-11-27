Wicknell Chivayo Donates US$1 Million To His Old Primary School After Minister’s Declaration

Zimbabwe Businessman Wicknell Chivayo Donates US$1 Million To His Old Primary School

Flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo has announced a staggering US$1 million (approx. R18 million) donation to his former primary school, just one day after the Education Minister clarified that schools are free to accept donations from politically exposed persons. Chivayo took to social media to announce a massive financial injection for Dudley Hall Primary School in Norton, attaching a series of strict, specific conditions to the gift.

The announcement came hot on the heels of a statement from Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo. On 25 November 2025, Minister Moyo had stated that the Ministry does not explicitly prohibit donations from politically exposed persons, emphasising that all contributions must be transparent and follow due process. Chivayo, in his post dated 26 November 2025, directly referenced a news article about the minister’s declaration, suggesting it prompted his immediate and generous response.

The Million-Dollar Conditions

In his characteristically detailed post, Chivayo laid out a non-negotiable set of requirements for the school to access the US$1 million. The funds are designated for the construction of two new dormitories, but the donor has personally dictated their naming.

He demanded that the dormitories be named “EMMERSON DAMBUDZO HOUSE” and “AUXILLIA HOUSE,” in a clear reference to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa. Chivayo criticised the school’s existing dormitory names, which he recalled from his own time as a pupil, stating:

“We should be discouraged from using such meaningless names that have no bearing on our important history and revolutionary values.”

Furthermore, Chivayo recommended specific contractors for each dormitory: Radx Construction for “Auxillia House” and Frost and Tulip Construction for “Emmerson House.” He also stipulated that the architectural work be handled by Studio 5 Architects.

The businessman outlined a complex financial arrangement, insisting that the million US dollars be held in a trust account managed by one of three named law firms, which would be paid an additional US$50,000 (approx. R900,000) for their services.

A Bus And A Blessing

Adding to the earlier donation of a school bus, Chivayo provided intricate collection details for the vehicle. He instructed that the bus be collected on Sunday, 14 December, from the Johane Masowe Gwanzura branch, specifying that those collecting it must wear specific white and khaki attire. He concluded his post with a religious quote, writing:

“COURAGE BROTHER DO NOT STUMBLE, THOUGH THY PATH BE DARK AT NIGHT, THERE’S A STAR TO GUIDE THE HUMBLE…TRUST IN GOD AND DO THE RIGHT…AMEN…”

The school’s initial letter, written on 16 September 2025, had requested assistance for a hostel and a bus. Minister Moyo, in his statement, confirmed that the school approached Chivayo because he is an old student, asserting there was “nothing amiss about that.” He maintained that any donation from any individual is subject to the same scrutiny and must align with the Ministry’s educational objectives. The Minister was also quoted saying:

“The perception of favouritism is regrettable and not reflective of our policy intent.”