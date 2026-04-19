Wicknell Chivayo Pledges US$3.6 Million for Constituency Projects, MPs to Get US$10,000 Each

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has pledged to inject US$3.6 million into constituency development projects across Zimbabwe, with each MP set to receive US$10,000.

The funds are expected to be handed over next week to the Parliament of Zimbabwe through the Speaker, who will then distribute the money to all 360 Members of Parliament and Senators.

Independence Day Announcement

Chivayo made the announcement as Zimbabwe marked Independence Day, reflecting on the country’s liberation history and the sacrifices made by freedom fighters.

“I am therefore VERY PLEASED to announce that, following an EXPRESS APPROVAL granted by the PRINCIPAL yesterday on my way to church, I will handover a total of USD3,6 MILLION to the SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT next week in order to DISTRIBUTE it as USD 10,000 to EACH of the 360 Members of Parliament and Senators, for use strictly towards CONSTITUENCY DEVELOPMENT,” he said.

He described the contribution as part of his responsibility as a beneficiary of opportunities created under the Second Republic, while also calling for greater private sector involvement in national development.

Funds to Mirror Constituency Development Fund

In a statement shared on social media, Chivayo said the money must be used strictly for development purposes at grassroots level.

“This donation must be utilised exactly the same way as the Constituency Development Fund and must go towards drilling boreholes, completing stalled projects, building community markets and delivering clean water, sanitation or any other essential social services,” he said.’

He added that the initiative is meant to accelerate service delivery and ensure that development reaches every ward and community.

‘Olive Branch’ Across Political Divide

Chivayo said the funds would be distributed to legislators from all political parties, describing the move as inclusive and non-partisan.”

“I am humbly offering to provide this donation to all MPs and Senators, regardless of political affiliation… This is my special way of celebrating Independence Day with an olive branch extended countrywide for development,” he said.

He noted that any lawmaker unwilling to accept the funds would be free to decline, adding that alternative arrangements could be made to ensure development projects still proceed in such constituencies.

Focus on Grassroots Impact

The businessman emphasised that the initiative is aimed at ensuring that every constituency benefits from tangible development.

“Every constituency must be developed and every Zimbabwean must feel the gains of our independence,” he said.

He also urged citizens to remain united and committed to national progress as the country marks 46 years of independence.