Wicknell Chivayo Surprises Street Preacher Prophet Inzwirashe Matema With Brand-New Toyota Fortuner and US$50,000

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has gifted street preacher, Prophet Inzwirashe Matema, a brand-new 2025 Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD6 and US$50,000 in cash.

The surprise gift was announced by Chivayo on his official Facebook page, where he praised the preacher’s humility and unwavering commitment to spreading the gospel in the streets.

“The Holy Spirit From 1st Street”

Sharing a lengthy post titled “THE HOLY SPIRIT FROM 1st STREET…”, Chivayo explained why he chose to recognize Prophet Matema.

He said true ministry was not about titles or the glamour of pulpits, but about remaining grounded in prayer and faithfully serving God in any setting — even on dusty streets.

“I have come to realize that the HUMILITY of mankind is the highest HONOUR and EXALTATION of God. Sekwedu ku Masowe, it may often appear as if chinamato chedu CHAKASVOREKA simply because we remove our shoes nekunamata MURENJE takagara hedu pasi, but that’s EXACTLY where the HOLY SPIRIT manifests and meets us at our time of NEED,” he wrote.

Honouring Prophet Inzwirashe Matema

Chivayo went on to shower praise on Prophet Matema, highlighting his courage and devotion to preaching in the streets where “ordinary people roaming in town” become his congregation.

“This is why I hold in VERY HIGH respect, Men of God who choose to preach in the STREETS and convert the ordinary people from all WALKS of LIFE. Today I want to recognize PROPHET INZWIRASHE MATEMA, a GREAT preacher who has chosen the STREETS to be his altar, ordinary PEOPLE roaming in town as his CONGREGATION, and the TRUTH as his only weapon,” Chivayo said.

According to Chivayo, Matema’s preaching inspires action, discipline, prayer, and hard work, reminding people that the gospel must be both spiritual and physical in its impact.

The Big Announcement

In recognition of the preacher’s service, Chivayo directed Prophet Matema to Exquisite Motors to collect the fully paid SUV.

He also revealed that the US$50,000 cash gift was intended to support the preacher’s ministry

“So today, PROPHET INZWIRASHE MATEMA, I say CONGRATULATIONS. In recognition of your HUMBLE service, please GO AND SEE VICTOR at Exquisite Motors and collect your brand-new 2025 TOYOTA FORTUNER 2.4 GD6, that is now FULLY PAID FOR and ready for COLLECTION. In addition, you will receive USD50,000 IN CASH to support your MINISTRY to extend the GOSPEL to even greater HEIGHTS,” he wrote.