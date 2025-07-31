Wicknell Chivayo Warns Authors: “Stop Writing Books About Me”

Flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo has come out guns blazing against people trying to cash in on his name by writing unauthorised books about his life.

Chivayo Distances Himself From Any Books About His Life

In a statement released on Tuesday, 29 July 2025, Chivayo didn’t mince his words. He said he hasn’t given anyone permission to write a book about him, and he wants it to stop.

He made it clear that he hasn’t approved, endorsed, or contributed to any book about his personal or professional life.

“I have not authorised any book or publication about me. These are just criminals trying to make money by using my name without permission,” Wicknell Chivayo stated.

He also warned that anyone pushing ahead with these projects would face serious legal consequences

“Anyone writing books about me to make money will face the full wrath of the law,” he said. “Let it be clear – I have no intentions of being featured in any book. This must stop immediately.”

According to him, anything claiming to be a biography or official account of his life is false and should be ignored. He told the public and publishers to treat such material as rubbish.

Legal experts say using someone’s name or image without permission, especially for profit, can lead to big trouble – including lawsuits for misrepresentation and intellectual property theft.