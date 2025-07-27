Widow refuses to release body of her husband



Chituwa Simuziya Mwamba lost her husband. Kasonde Joe Mwamba died at their home.





Mwamba is a prominent person and his father was Francis Mwamba, Member of the Central Committee during the UNIP days.



Strange things happened at the funeral and burial.





The most shocking however is her choice of the colour of the Casket and her refusal to surrender the body to the Church for a Requirm Mass.





Kasonde was Catholic.



Secretary to Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa, as an uncle, led hundreds of mourners at St. Ignatius who waited in vain without the body.





The Church Service went on without the body.



People joked about Kangwa attending another Requiem Mass without a body, subtly comparing it to the current ECL Saga where Kangwa attended a Chirch Service in South Africa.





Except in this case it’s strangers demanding for the body.



The widow, Chituwa took the body to the cemetery.





“Please, when we leave this place, it’s my prayer that you don’t judge, because you have been waiting for the body and it didn’t come,” said St. Ignatius Parish Priest, Fr John Mwelwa as he stood before a packed congregation at St Ignatius Catholic Parish, acknowledging the tension that had rippled through the church that morning.





Mourners had gathered to celebrate the life of Mwamba Josephat Kasonde, who died suddenly after collapsing, but the body was not brought to the church as expected. Instead, it was taken directly to Memorial Park for burial.





The unexpected change sparked confusion among some family members, though no official explanation was given.





Despite the absence, Kasonde’s side of the family proceeded with a full service without the widow.



Kasonde was later buried at Leopards Memorial Cemetery