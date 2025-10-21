Wife drops videos of her husband with her best friend and bridesmaid

Trust may be vital for every form of relationship but with it comes betrayal when things don’t go as planned.

A Nigerian social media influencer is already regretting her marriage just 4 months after discovering what her husband and best friend have been up to behind her back.

Nigerian Snapchat influencer, Nicole, was dumbfounded and heartbroken when she found videos of her husband and her best friend who doubled as her bridesmaid together.

In a couple of videos released by Nicole on her WhatsApp status, the pair have been having lots of fun.

Elohor, Nicole’s long-time best friend even accompanied the couple to their honeymoon because of the love she has for her.

Reports indicate that they were doing it before the they got married and even had some serious sessions while at the honeymoon.

According to Nicole, her husband has always been bad-mouthing Elohor, calling her “Olosho” and claiming she smells but it was just for cover up.

Since the release of the video, social media has been buzzing and people are asking if it’s even safe to trust someone you’ve known for years.