WIFE FOUND DEAD AFTER AN OUTING WITH HUBBY ON CHRISTMAS DAY



The Zambia Police Service confirmed that a murder investigation has been launched in Livingstone following the report of a 23-year-old woman found dead in a neighbouring yard.





Southern Province Commissioner of Police, Auxensio Daka, stated that Kelvin Lungu, 28, of Nkumbi Road 217 area in Livingstone, reported that his wife, Dorika Phiri, 23, of the same abode, was found dead and hanging by a mango tree in the neighbour’s yard.



Daka mentioned that this occurred on 26 December 2024 between 01:00 hours and 06:00 hours.





He explained that brief facts of the matter indicated that the couple left home together on 25 December 2024 at around 19:30 hours for Limpo’s Night Club, where Yo Maps was performing.



Daka said at around 01:00 hours on 26 December 2024, the now-deceased wife suggested to her husband that they should go home.





The Commissioner of Police noted that the couple had a disagreement over the route to take home, and the victim decided to go her own way.



Daka reported that at around 01:40 hours, Lungu reached home and found that his wife was not there as the door was locked and there was no response after several attempts of knocking on the door.





He said after waiting for some time, he decided to go back to Limpo’s Night Club, but his wife was not there.



Daka added that Lungu made several efforts to search for her between their home and Limpo’s Night Club but to no avail.





He explained that on his fifth attempt, as he reached home around 05:45 hours, he was called by his neighbour, Jacqueline Kiziba, 28, who had woken up early to make a fire.



The Commissioner of Police said she informed him that she had seen someone hanging by the tree, which was within her yard at the boundary with the deceased’s yard.





Daka said that Lungu drew near and recognised the person hanging by the mango tree as his wife.



He then rushed to Livingstone Central Police Station, where he reported the matter.





He said Police visited the scene and observed that the body of the deceased was hanging by the mango tree, which was about 30 metres away from her house.



Daka said the tongue was protruding from the mouth, and the deceased’s white handbag sling was identified as the one used as a hanging rope.





He said there were also some drag marks on the ground, and muddy spots were observed on the clothes of the deceased, which appeared different from the soil at the scene, implying that there was some struggle or fighting before the hanging took place.





Daka confirmed that a docket of murder had been opened as there was suspected foul play, and the police were urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.



He said no arrests had been made at this time.





Daka said the body of the deceased had been taken to the Batoka Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination.